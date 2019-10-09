Wednesday, October 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Samsung Galaxy Fold user reports that company logo on the hinge is peeling off

The Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in India and can be pre-booked on 11 October.


tech2 News StaffOct 09, 2019 09:59:47 IST

Last month, the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold finally landed in many markets globally, including India. It is no news that the delay in the release of the Galaxy Fold was because of the screen and other hardware issues of the device. However, Samsung took its time, went over the issues and only then started to release the device in the markets last week. But the problems do not seem to have passed. A Galaxy Fold user in France has pointed out another design problem with the phone.

As per a tweet by Kurby, the company logo of the smartphone placed at the hinge is peeling off. The Twitter user shared an image as proof which shows that the letters "A" and "U" have come off the phone as it was just a cutoff placed on the engraved letters on the hinge.


And as if these flaws weren't enough already, after running a few tests, Cnet found out that after 119,380 folds of the smartphone, half of the screen was lost. Samsung has earlier said that this smartphone can survive up to 2,00,000 folds which apparently did not turn out to be true.

Samsung Galaxy Fold user reports that company logo on the hinge is peeling off

The Galaxy Fold offers 12 GB RAM and packs with a 4,380 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in India and you can pre-book the phone on 11 October from the company website.

Galaxy Fold specifications

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display. The three rear cameras are of 12 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP, whereas two on the front are 10 MP + 8 MP and the camera on the cover is 10 MP. It houses a 4,380 mAh battery.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available for pre-bookings, priced at Rs 1,64,999

Oct 04, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available for pre-bookings, priced at Rs 1,64,999
Samsung Galaxy Fold to be available for purchase at $1,980 in the US from 27 September

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to be available for purchase at $1,980 in the US from 27 September

Sep 24, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India today at 12 pm: All you need to know

Oct 01, 2019
Samsung announces the Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1,64,999, sale to start from 20 October

Galaxy Fold

Samsung announces the Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1,64,999, sale to start from 20 October

Oct 01, 2019
Samsung patent reveals that company could be working on a phone with a flexible sliding display

Samsung

Samsung patent reveals that company could be working on a phone with a flexible sliding display

Oct 04, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold to start second pre-booking in India on 11 October

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold to start second pre-booking in India on 11 October

Oct 08, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019