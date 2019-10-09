tech2 News Staff

Last month, the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold finally landed in many markets globally, including India. It is no news that the delay in the release of the Galaxy Fold was because of the screen and other hardware issues of the device. However, Samsung took its time, went over the issues and only then started to release the device in the markets last week. But the problems do not seem to have passed. A Galaxy Fold user in France has pointed out another design problem with the phone.

As per a tweet by Kurby, the company logo of the smartphone placed at the hinge is peeling off. The Twitter user shared an image as proof which shows that the letters "A" and "U" have come off the phone as it was just a cutoff placed on the engraved letters on the hinge.



And as if these flaws weren't enough already, after running a few tests, Cnet found out that after 119,380 folds of the smartphone, half of the screen was lost. Samsung has earlier said that this smartphone can survive up to 2,00,000 folds which apparently did not turn out to be true.

The Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,64,999 in India and you can pre-book the phone on 11 October from the company website.

Galaxy Fold specifications

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display. The three rear cameras are of 12 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP, whereas two on the front are 10 MP + 8 MP and the camera on the cover is 10 MP. It houses a 4,380 mAh battery.