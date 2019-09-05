Thursday, September 05, 2019Back to
Galaxy Fold to officially go on sale in Korea tomorrow, followed by the US, UK

The much-awaited Galaxy Fold has been priced at $ 1,980 which is Rs 1,40,000 approx.


tech2 News StaffSep 05, 2019 11:12:57 IST

Samsung has now officially announced that it's much-awaited foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold will be available in Korea from tomorrow (6 September). The company has also assured that after Korea, the smartphone will eventually be available in France, Germany, Singapore, UK, US, and more.

This Samsung foldable was launched in February this year but was not available for purchase since then. It was facing a major delay because of its hardware issues.

It has been confirmed that the price of Galaxy Fold will be $ 1,980 (Rs 1,40,000 approx). Here are the changes that Samsung made to the design of the device.

  • The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel which means that users will not be able to remove it.
  • Additional reinforcements have been provided, most likely to the hinge, to better protect the device from external particles.
  • The top and bottom part of the hinge has been strengthened with newly added protection caps.
  • Metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included for protecting the screen.
  • The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

The company is reportedly working on another foldable smartphone that is likely to be launched next year as a part of the upcoming Galaxy S11 series.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

