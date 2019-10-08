tech2 News Staff

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Fold in India in September and it went for pre-bookings the following week at a price of Rs 1,64,999 on the company’s official website. After looking at the response from the first sale, Samsung is opening up another round of pre-booking for its foldable smartphone.

Consumers who are interested in buying the Galaxy Fold can visit the official Samsung online store at 12 pm on 11 October and pre-book the phone. The Galaxy Fold comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage bundled with the Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds. It will be available at 315 outlets across 35 cities in India that include the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru. Delivery of the Fold begins on 20 October.

Galaxy Fold specifications

When folded, you’re presented with a very narrow 4.6-inch display that appears very pocketable and easy to hold in small hands. Open it up, however, and you’re presented with a more spacious 7.3-inch display and a massive notch. Oh, and Samsung is calling this an Infinity Flex Display.

Specs? We’re looking at a screen resolution of 840x1960 (4.6-inches) or 1536x2152 (7.3-inches), a “7 nm” chipset, a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of uberfast UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung isn’t saying which 7 nm chipset it’s using so we can assume that there will be two variants, one running a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and one with a Samsung Exynos one.

You get not 2, not 3, but 6 cameras on the device. Three of these are on the back, two on the front of the 7.3-inch display and one on the front of the 4.6-inch display. The three rear cameras are of 12 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP, whereas two on the front are 10 MP + 8 MP and the camera on the cover is 10 MP. It houses a 4,380 mAh battery.