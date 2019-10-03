Ameya Dalvi

OnePlus launched the latest smartphone, OnePlust 7T, last week. It brings to the table some smart upgrades over its predecessor, OnePlus 7 (Review), and also borrows the USP of the more expensive OnePlus 7 Pro (Review). Yes, I am talking about the 90 Hz display.

The OnePlus 7T now sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The processor has also been bumped up to a marginally faster Snapdragon 855+.

The rear camera module design seems heavily inspired by certain Motorola phones, and if my memory serves me right, I remember Carl Pei mentioned in his presentation that imitation is the best form of flattery. Not sure, but maybe he was thanking Motorola. Design aside, at least the company has opted for the right kind of lenses. Thankfully, they haven’t yet fallen for the marketing jazz of quad cameras or more and have opted for three that can handle some key aspects of photography including ultra-wide angle shots and optical zoom.

While all the upgrades leave you with little reason to buy the previous OnePlus phones (unless they are heavily discounted), there are a bunch of other phones you should strongly consider before investing your Rs 40,000 in the OnePlus 7T. Let’s see what these phones have to offer.

OnePlus 7T Alternatives in India

Asus ROG Phone II

Asus recently launched its latest gaming monstrosity in India — the ROG Phone II. This is a dream phone for gamers and power users alike. It competes with the OnePlus 7T on almost every front given their similarities.

You can read our first impressions of the ROG Phone II here.

For starters, the price of the 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant is exactly the same and the ROG Phone II is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ chip too. If you thought a 90 Hz display on the OnePlus was impressive, wait till you see the Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate on this Asus phone! It also supports true 10-bit colour gamut with improved HDR performance.

That’s not all, the Asus ROG Phone II boasts of a 6,000 mAh battery for those long gaming sessions. The phone also has a pair of stereo speakers with dedicated amplifiers along with a second Type-C USB 3.1 port on the side for high-speed connectivity. If you are looking for an out and out gaming phone, the ROG Phone II is arguably the best around currently.

Asus ROG Phone II price in India: Rs 37,999 for 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage

Google Pixel 3 / Pixel 3a XL

The OnePlus 7T cameras do a good job in most lighting conditions but if you are looking for the best camera phone around Rs 40,000, Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3a XL (Review) would be a better choice. While these modestly spec’d phones from Google do not boast of several fancy features that the 7T offers, they do offer one of the best cameras around that does a phenomenal job in all conditions, and especially in low light where most phones struggle. And believe it or not, it has a single camera at the back that does the job.

You also get the purest of Android experiences and new OS and security updates before any other phone. While the Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch Full HD+ screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, the 3a XL has a 6-inch screen and a Snapdragon 670 chip; sufficient for most tasks.

Google Pixel 3 price in India: Rs 42,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Google Pixel 3a XL price in India: Rs 34,999 for 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage

Redmi K20 Pro

If you are seeking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 based phone at a significantly lower cost than the OnePlus, here’s a Xiaomi phone that fits the bill to perfection. The Redmi K20 Pro (Review) is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC and its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant sells for a good Rs 9,000 lower than the OnePlus 7T, or even 4K lower than the OnePlus 7.

Redmi K20 Pro has one of the most attractive designs too with a glass body and Aura Prime design. You get a 6.4-inch Full HD+ notch-less AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Though it’s sharp and vibrant, it does lack the fluidity of a 90 Hz display.

But that’s not all, just like OnePlus 7T, you also get a triple camera setup at the rear comprising of a 48 MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 13 MP ultrawide camera with a 125-degrees FOV and an 8 MP telephoto lens that facilitates 2X optical zoom. It manages to capture some crisp images in varied lighting conditions and allows you to record slow-motion videos up to 960 FPS. Long story short, the Redmi K20 Pro offers better value for money than the OnePlus 7T.

Redmi K20 Pro price in India: Rs 30,999 for 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage

Apple iPhone XR

Apple seems to be warming up to the idea of actually selling more phones in India than just flaunting them. The Apple iPhone XR (Review) has been flirting with the Rs 40,000 mark in the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sales. That’s right, not some five generations old relic that Apple looks to dump in this part of the world but one generation old iPhone for close to 40K! Now that’s a pretty good entry point into the iOS ecosystem.

The iPhone XR, though a stripped-down version of its more illustrious (and very expensive) siblings, offers plenty to justify its new price tag. The single 12 MP camera supports optical image stabilisation and captures excellent shots in most lighting conditions.

The 6.1-inch LCD display is still sharp enough. But more importantly, it retains the A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine found in the iPhone XS and XS Max and doesn’t skimp on performance. It also offers one of the best battery backups among all iPhones. As long as the prices don’t shoot up after the sale, not a bad idea to take a bite of this Apple.

Apple iPhone XR price in India: Rs 44,999 for 64 GB storage; Rs 49,999 for 128 GB storage