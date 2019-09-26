Kshitij Pujari

OnePlus 7T has just been announced globally at an event in India for a price Rs 37,999 and it will start selling from 28 September. At its price point, the OnePlus 7T is a direct competitor to the recently launched ROG Phone 2, Asus 6Z (Review), and Oppo Reno 2Z.

OnePlus 7T Specs

The OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, a waterdrop notch that the company says is 31.46 percent smaller than the one seen on the OnePlus 6T and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 7T also has a 90-Hz refresh rate screen like the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro and it is also HDR10+ compliant as well.

As far as design goes, the OnePlus 7T features a matte-frosted glass back similar to the one found on the iPhone 11 Pro and it has the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back of the device.

In the camera department, the smartphone is now confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup in a circular housing. It has a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor with a 117-degree field of view, and also a 12 MP telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Performance-wise the OnePlus 7T features the Snapdragon 855+ chipset which the company says brings 15% faster graphics rendering and multi-gigabit 4G connectivity as compared to the standard Snapdragon 855. As far as memory and storage options go, the OnePlus 7T has 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T

As mentioned earlier the OnePlus 7T is a competitor of the new ROG Phone 2 which has been very aggressively priced for its specs along with the Oppo Reno2 Z and also the Asus 6Z. Let's have a look at how these devices compare in terms of specs on the sheet.

Smartphone OnePlus 7T ROG Phone 2 Asus 6Z Oppo Reno 2 Display Size (inch) 6.55 6.59 6.4 6.55 Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2400 Pixel Density (PPI) 402 391 403 409 Display Type Fluid AMOLED AMOLED IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED Dimensions(mm) 160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 171 x 77.6 x 9.5 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 160mm x 74.3mm x 9.5mm Weight (gm) 190 240 190 189 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM，WCDMA，TD-LTE，LTE FDD Processor Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 730G CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485 1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 618 RAM 8 GB 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB 8 GB Ruggedness Splash proof — — — On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB 256 GB Expandable Memory No No Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, upto 256 GB Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.6 + 12 MP, f/2.2 + 16 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Triple camera Dual Camera Dual camera Quad camera Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF Secondary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 24MP, f/2.2 Motorized flip-up main camera 16 MP Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480/960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps Flash LED flash LED flash Dual-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 10 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5 NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, rear button Yes, in-display 3.5mm jack No Yes Yes Yes Radio Yes Yes No No USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C USB Standard USB 3.1 USB 3.1 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,800 mAh 6,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Fast charging Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, 30 W Fast Charge Yes, 18 W Quick Charge Yes, 20 W VOOC 3.0 Colors Frosted Silver, Glacier Blue Matte Black, Glossy Black Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Ocean Blue, Luminous Black Prices in India Starts at Rs 37,999 Starts at Rs 37,999 Starts at 31,999 Rs 37,990

What we see is that while the OnePlus 7T has several things going for it, the ROG Phone 2 has the phone beat in many areas. The most obvious difference on the spec sheet is that the ROG Phone 2 comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate display with HDR10+ while the OnePlus 7T maxes out at 90 Hz. The Reno 2 and Asus 6Z have the advantage of a fully bezel-less display thanks to the pop-out and flip camera respectively.

The ROG Phone 2 also edges out the OnePlus 7T in terms of features such as triple-layered cooling system, virtual triggers, low-latency touch response and a headphone jack, none of which are present on competing phones, except for the 6Z which does have a headphone jack. A case can be made for the Reno 2Z and OnePlus 7T for their quad and triple-cameras respectively while both the ROG and 6Z have dual-camera setups, but we will need to do a full camera comparison to be sure of it.

Talking about processors, both ROG Phone 2 and OnePlus 7T come with the latest Snapdragon 855+ while the Reno 2Z has the less-powerful Snapdragon 730G. We will put the OnePlus 7T through its paces to see how fast the device actually is.

The battery on the OnePlus 7T is not too shabby at 3,800 mAh with Warp Charge 30T but here again, the ROG Phone 2 has the phone beat with its monster at 6,000 mAh cell with 30W charging capabilities. The Asus 6Z itself has a 5,000 mAh battery while the Reno 2Z has 4,000 mAh cell. Since we haven't reviewed the OnePlus 7T we can't draw any final conclusions but it is safe to say that in terms of specs on the sheet, it will get massive competition from the ROG Phone 2. Stay tuned for the full review.