Thursday, September 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7T vs ROG Phone 2 vs Asus 6Z vs Oppo Reno 2Z: A new budget flagship arrives

The OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.


Kshitij PujariSep 26, 2019 20:59:17 IST

OnePlus 7T has just been announced globally at an event in India for a price Rs 37,999 and it will start selling from 28 September. At its price point, the OnePlus 7T is a direct competitor to the recently launched ROG Phone 2, Asus 6Z (Review), and Oppo Reno 2Z.

OnePlus 7T vs ROG Phone 2 vs Asus 6Z vs Oppo Reno 2Z: A new budget flagship arrives

OnePlus 7T.

OnePlus 7T Specs

The OnePlus 7T features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, a waterdrop notch that the company says is 31.46 percent smaller than the one seen on the OnePlus 6T and a 20:9 aspect ratio.  The OnePlus 7T also has a 90-Hz refresh rate screen like the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro and it is also HDR10+ compliant as well.

As far as design goes, the OnePlus 7T features a matte-frosted glass back similar to the one found on the iPhone 11 Pro and it has the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back of the device.

In the camera department, the smartphone is now confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup in a circular housing. It has a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor with a 117-degree field of view, and also a 12 MP telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom and f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

Performance-wise the OnePlus 7T features the Snapdragon 855+ chipset which the company says brings 15% faster graphics rendering and multi-gigabit 4G connectivity as compared to the standard Snapdragon 855. As far as memory and storage options go, the OnePlus 7T has 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T

As mentioned earlier the OnePlus 7T is a competitor of the new ROG Phone 2 which has been very aggressively priced for its specs along with the Oppo Reno2 Z and also the Asus 6Z. Let's have a look at how these devices compare in terms of specs on the sheet.

Smartphone OnePlus 7T ROG Phone 2 Asus 6Z Oppo Reno 2
Display Size (inch) 6.55 6.59 6.4 6.55
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2400 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2400
Pixel Density (PPI) 402 391 403 409
Display Type Fluid AMOLED AMOLED IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED 
Dimensions(mm) 160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 171 x 77.6 x 9.5 159.1 x 75.4 x 9.2 160mm x 74.3mm x 9.5mm
Weight (gm) 190 240 190 189
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM，WCDMA，TD-LTE，LTE FDD
Processor Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 730G
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485 1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485 1x 2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x 1.80 GHz Kryo 485 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver
GPU Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 640 Adreno 618
RAM 8 GB 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Ruggedness Splash proof
On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Expandable Memory No No Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, upto 256 GB
Sensors In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass In-display fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.6 + 12 MP, f/2.2 + 16 MP, f/2.2 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.8 + 13 MP, f/2.4 48 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP, f/2.4 + 13 MP
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Triple camera Dual Camera Dual camera Quad camera
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 24MP, f/2.2 Motorized flip-up main camera 16 MP
Video Capture 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480/960fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
Flash LED flash LED flash Dual-LED Dual-LED
OS Version Android 10 Android 9.0 Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Infrared No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, In-display Yes, In-display Yes, rear button Yes, in-display
3.5mm jack No Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes No No
USB Type Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C reversible connector Type-C
USB Standard USB 3.1 USB 3.1 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 3,800 mAh 6,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh
Fast charging Yes, 30 W Warp Charge Yes, 30 W Fast Charge Yes, 18 W Quick Charge Yes, 20 W VOOC 3.0
Colors Frosted Silver, Glacier Blue Matte Black, Glossy Black Midnight Black, Twilight Silver Ocean Blue, Luminous Black
Prices in India Starts at Rs 37,999 Starts at Rs 37,999 Starts at 31,999  Rs 37,990

What we see is that while the OnePlus 7T has several things going for it, the ROG Phone 2 has the phone beat in many areas. The most obvious difference on the spec sheet is that the ROG Phone 2 comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate display with HDR10+ while the OnePlus 7T maxes out at 90 Hz. The Reno 2 and Asus 6Z have the advantage of a fully bezel-less display thanks to the pop-out and flip camera respectively.

The ROG Phone 2 also edges out the OnePlus 7T in terms of features such as triple-layered cooling system, virtual triggers, low-latency touch response and a headphone jack, none of which are present on competing phones, except for the 6Z which does have a headphone jack. A case can be made for the Reno 2Z and OnePlus 7T for their quad and triple-cameras respectively while both the ROG and 6Z have dual-camera setups, but we will need to do a full camera comparison to be sure of it.

Talking about processors, both ROG Phone 2 and OnePlus 7T come with the latest Snapdragon 855+ while the Reno 2Z has the less-powerful Snapdragon 730G. We will put the OnePlus 7T through its paces to see how fast the device actually is.

The battery on the OnePlus 7T is not too shabby at 3,800 mAh with Warp Charge 30T but here again, the ROG Phone 2 has the phone beat with its monster at 6,000 mAh cell with 30W charging capabilities. The Asus 6Z itself has a 5,000 mAh battery while the Reno 2Z has 4,000 mAh cell. Since we haven't reviewed the OnePlus 7T we can't draw any final conclusions but it is safe to say that in terms of specs on the sheet, it will get massive competition from the ROG Phone 2. Stay tuned for the full review.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch highlights: Prices start from Rs 37,999 and Rs 69,900 respectively

Sep 26, 2019
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV India launch highlights: Prices start from Rs 37,999 and Rs 69,900 respectively
OnePlus 7T and TV annnouced in India starting at Rs 37,999 and Rs 69,900 respectively

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T and TV annnouced in India starting at Rs 37,999 and Rs 69,900 respectively

Sep 26, 2019
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's how you can watch it live

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's how you can watch it live

Sep 26, 2019
OnePlus craze hits the 7Th heaven!

OnePlus craze hits the 7Th heaven!

Sep 26, 2019
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's everything we know so far

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV to launch in India today: Here's everything we know so far

Sep 26, 2019
OnePlus officially confirms the launch of OnePlus 7T-series, OnePlus TV on 26 September

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus officially confirms the launch of OnePlus 7T-series, OnePlus TV on 26 September

Sep 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019