tech2 News Staff

Asus ROG Phone 2 is the second generation of the ROG phone(Review) and it has now debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 37,999. The highlight of this newly launched smartphone is its processor Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset which makes it the first phone in India to launch with one. Another thing that makes this gaming smartphone stand out is it comes with 10- bit HDR mobile display, beating Apple and Samsung to it.

Asus ROG Phone 2 pricing, availability

The Asus ROG Phone 2 comes in two storage variants — 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 37,999 and a higher 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage is priced at Rs 59,999, which will come out later.

Following is the pricing of the ROG Phone 2 accessories:

ROG Phone 30 W charger - Rs 1,999

Aeroactive Cooler II - Rs 3,999

Profession Dock - Rs 5,499

Lightning Armour Case - Rs 2,999

Twin View Dock II - Rs 19,999

Mobile Desktop Dock - Rs 12,999

ROG Kunai Gamepad controller - Rs 9,999

The device will be available for purchase on 30 September Flipkart at 12.00 pm during the Big Billion Days. There will also be a 6-month no-cost EMI option for the device and a 10 percent instant discount for Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications

The newly launched Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a 6.50-inch AMOLED panel that has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Unlike its predecessor, ROG Phone 2 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it has a stock Android UI.

The smartphone comes with two air triggers and they can be customised in the gaming menu of the device. These air triggers are said to be improved as compared to last year. Sliding touch functionality is also going to be added soon.

In terms of camera, ROG Phone 2 features a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP and a 13 MP sensors. On the front, there is a 24 MP camera for selfies.



It packs with a massive 6,000 mAh battery that supports 30W charging. The phone has 4 Wi-Fi antennas located strategically so that even if your hands cover some of the antennas you will still get high network speeds.