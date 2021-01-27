Wednesday, January 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Poco M2 Pro, iPhone 11, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and other best deals

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffJan 27, 2021 13:59:57 IST

Flipkart is hosting a Mobile Bonanza sale online that will end on 29 January. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. During the ongoing sale, Poco M2 Pro (Review) base model is now selling at Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,999. Realme X3 is now selling at Rs 21,999, down from Rs 24,999. iPhone 11 (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 48,999. It was previously priced at Rs 54,900 in India.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Poco M2 Pro, iPhone 11, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and other best deals

Poco M2 Pro. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

In addition to these smartphones, Moto G 5G (Review) is selling at a discount of Rs 2,000 during this sale. The base model will cost you Rs 18,999. Realme C12 is also selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499, down from 9,999. Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) is now available at Rs 13,999, down by Rs 1,000. Galaxy F41 was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and it is now available at Rs 15,499.

Launched at Rs 19,990, Oppo F15 (Review) will now cost you Rs 14,990. During the sale, Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Review) is available at a starting price point of Rs 44,999, down from Rs 73,999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Flipkart Big Savings sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 11, Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy S20 Plus and other best deals

Jan 21, 2021
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: iPhone 11, Poco M2 Pro, Galaxy S20 Plus and other best deals
Vaio to launch new laptops in India today at 1 pm IST: All we know so far

Vaio

Vaio to launch new laptops in India today at 1 pm IST: All we know so far

Jan 15, 2021
Vaio India launch highlight: Vaio launches new SE14, E15 laptops in India with AMD Ryzen CPU

vaio

Vaio India launch highlight: Vaio launches new SE14, E15 laptops in India with AMD Ryzen CPU

Jan 15, 2021
Mivi launches Collar 2 bluetooth earphones with support for super charging at Rs 1,399

Mivi Collar 2

Mivi launches Collar 2 bluetooth earphones with support for super charging at Rs 1,399

Jan 14, 2021
CCI approves e-commerce giant Flipkart's acquisition of 7.8 percent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion

Flipkart

CCI approves e-commerce giant Flipkart's acquisition of 7.8 percent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion

Jan 21, 2021
Mihir Dalal's Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story wins 2020 Gaja Capital Business Book Prize

Mihir Dalal's Big Billion Startup: The Untold Flipkart Story wins 2020 Gaja Capital Business Book Prize

Jan 21, 2021

science

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021
How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Orbital Warfare

How space became the stage for the next big 'power grab' between US and China

Jan 26, 2021
SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

SpaceX Rideshare

SpaceX tops ISRO's record, launches 143 satellites in first dedicated rideshare for SmallSats

Jan 26, 2021
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021