tech2 News Staff

Flipkart is hosting a Mobile Bonanza sale online that will end on 29 January. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. During the ongoing sale, Poco M2 Pro (Review) base model is now selling at Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,999. Realme X3 is now selling at Rs 21,999, down from Rs 24,999. iPhone 11 (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 48,999. It was previously priced at Rs 54,900 in India.

In addition to these smartphones, Moto G 5G (Review) is selling at a discount of Rs 2,000 during this sale. The base model will cost you Rs 18,999. Realme C12 is also selling at a starting price of Rs 8,499, down from 9,999. Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) is now available at Rs 13,999, down by Rs 1,000. Galaxy F41 was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant and it is now available at Rs 15,499.

Launched at Rs 19,990, Oppo F15 (Review) will now cost you Rs 14,990. During the sale, Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Review) is available at a starting price point of Rs 44,999, down from Rs 73,999.