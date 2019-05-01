Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
Facebook's new 'secret crushes' feature will help you find friends who are totally into you

Who isn’t curious to see whether a friend secretly likes them? Secret Crush will help you find out.

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 09:54:53 IST

On Day 1 of its annual developer conference, F8 2019, Facebook announced a bunch of changes to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, and a new Oculus Rift headset. However, of the various updates and improvements announced, the biggest update was to Facebook.

Facebook announced some UI redesigns, a new group feature, improved events tabs, among other things. What it also announced was a new feature called 'Secret Crushes', which is part of Facebook Dating (that was announced at F8 2018).

The 'Secret Crush' feature, essentially, lets you express interest in up to nine friends. If that friend has opted into Facebook Dating and likes you back, they get a notification saying someone likes them. If they pick you as one of their secret crushes, you both get notified. And it's a match!

Facebooks new secret crushes feature will help you find friends who are totally into you

Representational image.

But if your crush isn’t on Dating, doesn’t create a Secret Crush list, or doesn’t put you on their list, no one will know that you’ve entered a friend’s name.

You can add any of your Facebook friends to this Secret Crush list, even if they haven’t created a Dating profile.

For the ones who don't know, Facebook Dating is a parallel service that the platform has, and is available within the mobile app. You need to deliberately opt-in for Facebook Dating to be enabled. It’s available to users 18 and older, it’s free, and there are no ads or paid features.

Currently, Facebook Dating is only available in Colombia, Thailand, Canada, Argentina, and Mexico, and at the F8 2019, the app's expansion to the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Guyana, and Suriname, was announced. Dating lives within Facebook’s mobile app.

