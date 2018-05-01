There might not be a heavy build up to the 2018 edition of Facebook's annual developer's conference but it still is a very important event for Facebook and its executives who will try and reassure developers that there still is a lot to be done at Facebook.

The event is expected to be more muted than the previous years, considering Facebook must have had to rework a lot of the expected announcements, including a smart speaker. It has also revoked a lot of third-party apps from accessing some data which was previously easy to use, in light of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, so they will have to glance over the core do's and don'ts of the platform again in their keynotes.

That said, Facebook still claims that this one is the biggest F8 ever, with more than 50 sessions available to a record crowd of 5,000 attendees. The event begins at 10:30 pm IST and you can go ahead and watch the live keynotes here or just follow the highlights right here as and when it happens.