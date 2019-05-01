tech2 News Staff

Facebook at its annual developer conference F8 announced new changes to its existing products such as Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. However, the company is also big on AR and VR, and as it owns the Oculus brand it was but obvious that we would be hearing some new developments with its headsets. Here's what was announced.

Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest are now available for pre-order for $399 with shipping starting from 21 May. Also, everyone attending the F8 conference would be getting an Oculus Quest for free.

The Oculus Quest is Facebook's first all-in-one VR gaming system which lets you play anywhere without the need for an external computer. Facebook is also launching Oculus for Business later this year with Oculus Quest added to the program. The company will also provide a suite of tools designed "to help companies reshape the way they do business through VR."

Oculus had unveiled its new PC-based VR headset, the Rift S at GDC 2019.

The new built-in sensors form what Oculus calling "Insight" and these sensors are capable of free-roaming room scale VR gaming. The Rift S features five separate sensors on the headset and also get a bump in visual output quality. You now get a 1280 x 1440 pixel resolution, up from 1080 x 1200 pixels. However, the refresh rate has been brought down to 80 Hz from the previous 90 Hz.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.