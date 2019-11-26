Tuesday, November 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's dark mode reportedly starts showing up on some Android devices

An app researcher Jane Manchun Wong also hinted earlier that Facebook is working on dark mode.


tech2 News StaffNov 26, 2019 16:55:36 IST

Dark mode has been coming to several apps lately, whether it is Gmail, Instagram, Chrome, Google Maps or others. Even Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, is reportedly working on its own dark mode. Now, rumour has it that dark mode for the Android Facebook app has started appearing for some users.

Facebooks dark mode reportedly starts showing up on some Android devices

Facebook-owned Instagram has also got a dark mode. Image: Reuters

As per the latest report by Android Police, the dark mode appeared in the Facebook android app briefly but disappeared after some time. The report also shared some screenshots that show different shades of black and grey that might appear in the app's dark mode soon.

(Also read: Instagram on iOS 13 gets the dark mode, here's how you can enable it)

Image: Android Police

Facebook dark mode. Image: Android Police

Another thing that hints that Facebook might be testing this feature is a post by a Reddit user. The user confirmed almost two months back that he also saw dark mode in the app for some time. He further emphasised that the dark mode did not appear by the "force dark mode" option.

A couple of more users tweeted about the same, sharing the screenshots of the dark mode.

Back in August app researcher Jane Manchun Wong first spotted the Facebook app for Android users will soon get dark mode. Wong also tweeted an image describing how this dark mode would look like.

Since Instagram has already got this mode, Facebook might soon introduce it in its app as well. It was also recently reported that just like Instagram's "Close Friends" feature, Facebook might also be working on the "Favourites" feature to allow users to share more freely on the platform.

(Also read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on android and iOS devices)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro updated with optimised standby power consumption, bug fixes, more

Nov 16, 2019
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro updated with optimised standby power consumption, bug fixes, more
Facebook Viewpoints app will reward users for participating in surveys and research

Facebook

Facebook Viewpoints app will reward users for participating in surveys and research

Nov 26, 2019
Facebook Pay announced, will work across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger

Facebook Pay

Facebook Pay announced, will work across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger

Nov 13, 2019
Facebook's iOS app bug keeps camera on even when you are scrolling through your feed

Facebook

Facebook's iOS app bug keeps camera on even when you are scrolling through your feed

Nov 12, 2019
Facebook is expanding its ‘Breaking News’ label to more countries including India

Facebook

Facebook is expanding its ‘Breaking News’ label to more countries including India

Nov 12, 2019
Facebook removes 3.2 billion fake accounts, 11.6 million child abuse posts

Facebook

Facebook removes 3.2 billion fake accounts, 11.6 million child abuse posts

Nov 14, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019