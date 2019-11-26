tech2 News Staff

Dark mode has been coming to several apps lately, whether it is Gmail, Instagram, Chrome, Google Maps or others. Even Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, is reportedly working on its own dark mode. Now, rumour has it that dark mode for the Android Facebook app has started appearing for some users.

Facebook-owned Instagram has also got a dark mode. Image: Reuters

As per the latest report by Android Police, the dark mode appeared in the Facebook android app briefly but disappeared after some time. The report also shared some screenshots that show different shades of black and grey that might appear in the app's dark mode soon.

(Also read: Instagram on iOS 13 gets the dark mode, here's how you can enable it)

Another thing that hints that Facebook might be testing this feature is a post by a Reddit user. The user confirmed almost two months back that he also saw dark mode in the app for some time. He further emphasised that the dark mode did not appear by the "force dark mode" option.

facebook tengah test dark mode ke tu? pic.twitter.com/VsLhjarGB0 — Lock (@locknain) November 17, 2019

A couple of more users tweeted about the same, sharing the screenshots of the dark mode.

Back in August app researcher Jane Manchun Wong first spotted the Facebook app for Android users will soon get dark mode. Wong also tweeted an image describing how this dark mode would look like.

Since Instagram has already got this mode, Facebook might soon introduce it in its app as well. It was also recently reported that just like Instagram's "Close Friends" feature, Facebook might also be working on the "Favourites" feature to allow users to share more freely on the platform.

(Also read: How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on android and iOS devices)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.