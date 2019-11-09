Saturday, November 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp's latest beta update for Android brings us closer to dark theme rollout

WhatsApp is apparently working on the final touches for the new dark theme on the platform.


tech2 News StaffNov 09, 2019 15:54:54 IST

WhatsApp is apparently working on the final finishes for the rollout of the much-awaited dark theme on the platform.

WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo has published a report on what comes in the latest beta update for Android. Reportedly, in the version 2.19.327, which is now available on the Google Play Store, the primary change is a new dark theme wallpaper. This, WABetaInfo, suggests could be one of the final touches by WhatsApp for the new feature before it rolls out the dark theme for all.

WhatsApps latest beta update for Android brings us closer to dark theme rollout

Representational Image. Credit: Reuters

Notably, in the mentioned beta update, the dark theme itself is not available yet.

The Dark Default Wallpaper that WhatsApp is working on, is apparently based on the same night blue colors of the Dark Theme. WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of what the wallpaper would look like in a chat.

WhatsApp dark theme. Image: WaBetaInfo

WhatsApp dark theme. Image: WaBetaInfo

Currently, there is no official news on when can we expect the dark theme to start rolling out. Best, be assured that when it does, it will be available to all users.

This week, another report surfaced that suggested that WhatsApp is now banning all users who belong to groups that have suspicious or malicious names.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Gaming | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

WhatsApp

How to enable dark theme on WhatsApp Web

Nov 06, 2019
How to enable dark theme on WhatsApp Web
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Nov 07, 2019
WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

WhatsApp

WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

Oct 30, 2019
How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature on Android smartphone

WhatsApp

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature on Android smartphone

Nov 01, 2019
WhatsApp Business beta for Android introduces the new dark splash screen

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Business beta for Android introduces the new dark splash screen

Nov 05, 2019
Pegasus spyware: WhatsApp downloads in India are down by 80 percent

WhatsApp

Pegasus spyware: WhatsApp downloads in India are down by 80 percent

Nov 06, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019