tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is apparently working on the final finishes for the rollout of the much-awaited dark theme on the platform.

WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo has published a report on what comes in the latest beta update for Android. Reportedly, in the version 2.19.327, which is now available on the Google Play Store, the primary change is a new dark theme wallpaper. This, WABetaInfo, suggests could be one of the final touches by WhatsApp for the new feature before it rolls out the dark theme for all.

Notably, in the mentioned beta update, the dark theme itself is not available yet.

The Dark Default Wallpaper that WhatsApp is working on, is apparently based on the same night blue colors of the Dark Theme. WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of what the wallpaper would look like in a chat.

Currently, there is no official news on when can we expect the dark theme to start rolling out. Best, be assured that when it does, it will be available to all users.

This week, another report surfaced that suggested that WhatsApp is now banning all users who belong to groups that have suspicious or malicious names.