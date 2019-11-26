Tuesday, November 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook working on Instagram-like ‘Close Friends’ feature called ‘Favourites’

Favourites will allow Facebook users to create a custom list of friends to share their stories.


tech2 News StaffNov 26, 2019 08:09:13 IST

Facebook is building ‘Favourites’, a new feature that it wishes to introduce and encourage users to share more on the platform. It’s similar to Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ feature where users can create a custom list of friends to share stories that they don’t want their entire friends or followers list to view.

Facebook working on Instagram-like ‘Close Friends’ feature called ‘Favourites’

A Facebook panel is seen at a movie festival in Cannes, France. Image: Reuters

This feature will appear in Messenger as originally spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. It was later confirmed by Facebook in a TechCrunch report. According to the screenshots posted by Wong, when you’re sharing something using Messenger, you can either share it with ‘Your Story’ or select your ‘Favourites’.

You can select the people you want in your ‘Favourites’ list. Up to 10 people can be manually selected or from the automatically suggested ones. Currently, this feature isn’t exactly the same as Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ but it could become like that in the future.

TechCrunch reported that Favourites is currently in the prototyping stage. There’s no internal or public testing of the feature rolled out yet. Hence, when the actual testing begins, the feature could be completely different from how it looks right now.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram Reels

Instagram releases TikTok-style features in Stories called 'Reels' in Brazil

Nov 12, 2019
Instagram releases TikTok-style features in Stories called 'Reels' in Brazil
Facebook removes 3.2 billion fake accounts, 11.6 million child abuse posts

Facebook

Facebook removes 3.2 billion fake accounts, 11.6 million child abuse posts

Nov 14, 2019
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls Facebook’s experiment to hide ‘likes’ a ‘great step’

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls Facebook’s experiment to hide ‘likes’ a ‘great step’

Nov 12, 2019
Watch: Pakistani TV reporter's reaction to a photobomber leaves Twitter in splits; video goes viral on social media

NewsTracker

Watch: Pakistani TV reporter's reaction to a photobomber leaves Twitter in splits; video goes viral on social media

Nov 20, 2019
Instagram is reportedly working on a redesigned IGTV Feed and Explore tab

Instagram

Instagram is reportedly working on a redesigned IGTV Feed and Explore tab

Nov 19, 2019
Instagram says it is now testing hiding likes and views with select users globally

Instagram

Instagram says it is now testing hiding likes and views with select users globally

Nov 15, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019