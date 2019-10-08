tech2 News Staff

The long-awaited dark mode has debuted on Instagram today. The black and grey theme will go easy on your eyes and the screen won't give a flashing white glare when you are using it in low light settings.

This update will not have any impact on the pictures that appear on the Insta feed and they will continue to be seen in their original brightness and colours. Unfortunately, though, this feature is currently only rolling out for iOS 13 users.

The iOS 13 users can now update their apps and get the new Instagram theme. You can simply find the latest update in the App store, if your app is not already set for auto-updates.

One thing that you should note is, that the dark mode theme on Instagram works in correspondence with the system theme you are using on your iPhone. This means, if you are using the dark mode on your device, Instagram will automatically switch to the dark theme, and if you are using the Light mode on your iPhone then Instagram will also use the usual white theme that it has. Instagram does not have any toggle within the app to enable it just for the mobile applications.

How to enable dark mode theme in Instagram

Step 1: Update the Instagram app from the App store

Step 2: If you are using your iPhone on Light mode, then head to Settings. (If you are already on the dark mode, then immediately after the update you will automatically see your Instagram app running the new dark theme.)

Step 3: Tap on "Display and Brightness"

Step 4: Tap on "Dark mode", you can also schedule the timings as to when you want to switch between the dark and bright mode

Step 5: Tap on "Automatic schedule" to finalise the timings

That is it! Now whenever the dark mode is turned on on the iPhone, the Instagram app will also adapt the same.