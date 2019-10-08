Tuesday, October 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram on iOS 13 gets the dark mode, here's how you can enable it

This Instagram theme can be enabled only if your device runs on the latest iOS 13 dark mode theme.


tech2 News StaffOct 08, 2019 11:45:35 IST

The long-awaited dark mode has debuted on Instagram today. The black and grey theme will go easy on your eyes and the screen won't give a flashing white glare when you are using it in low light settings.

This update will not have any impact on the pictures that appear on the Insta feed and they will continue to be seen in their original brightness and colours. Unfortunately, though, this feature is currently only rolling out for iOS 13 users.

The iOS 13 users can now update their apps and get the new Instagram theme. You can simply find the latest update in the App store, if your app is not already set for auto-updates.

Instagram on iOS 13 gets the dark mode, heres how you can enable it

The black and grey theme will go easy on your eyes and the screen won't give a flashing white glare when you are using it in low light settings. Image: Tech2

One thing that you should note is, that the dark mode theme on Instagram works in correspondence with the system theme you are using on your iPhone. This means, if you are using the dark mode on your device, Instagram will automatically switch to the dark theme, and if you are using the Light mode on your iPhone then Instagram will also use the usual white theme that it has. Instagram does not have any toggle within the app to enable it just for the mobile applications.

This is what the newly introduced Instagram dark mode theme looks like. Image: Tech2

This is what the newly introduced Instagram dark mode theme looks like. Image: Tech2

How to enable dark mode theme in Instagram

Step 1: Update the Instagram app from the App store 

Step 2: If you are using your iPhone on Light mode, then head to Settings. (If you are already on the dark mode, then immediately after the update you will automatically see your Instagram app running the new dark theme.)

Step 3: Tap on "Display and Brightness"

Step 4: Tap on "Dark mode", you can also schedule the timings as to when you want to switch between the dark and bright mode

Step 5: Tap on "Automatic schedule" to finalise the timings

That is it! Now whenever the dark mode is turned on on the iPhone, the Instagram app will also adapt the same.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Instagram

Instagram is reportedly testing an AMOLED Dark theme in its alpha builds

Sep 27, 2019
Instagram is reportedly testing an AMOLED Dark theme in its alpha builds
Google finally rolls out dark mode for Gmail on Android and iOS phones

Gmail

Google finally rolls out dark mode for Gmail on Android and iOS phones

Sep 25, 2019
Instagram is testing new Group Story feature after Facebook recently removed it

Instagram

Instagram is testing new Group Story feature after Facebook recently removed it

Oct 07, 2019
Instagram's new anti-bullying feature lets you 'Restrict' bullies from your account

Instagram

Instagram's new anti-bullying feature lets you 'Restrict' bullies from your account

Oct 03, 2019
Apple iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2 is now out: Brings fixes for camera, flashlight bug, more

iOS 13

Apple iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2 is now out: Brings fixes for camera, flashlight bug, more

Oct 01, 2019
AirPods with noise-cancellation could be imminent as per a leaked image in iOS 13.2 beta

Apple

AirPods with noise-cancellation could be imminent as per a leaked image in iOS 13.2 beta

Oct 03, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019