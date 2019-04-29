Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook's annual F8 conference to start tomorrow: Here's what to expect

Last year's F8 was opened by Mark Zuckerberg to address the massive Cambridge Analytica scandal.

tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2019 17:25:53 IST

Facebook's spurt in revenue has been marred by controversy after controversy over the last few years. The company has been accused of manhandling user data and also of not doing enough to prevent extremist content on its platform.

Facebooks annual F8 conference to start tomorrow: Heres what to expect

Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Reuters

With nearly a third of the world's population on the social media network, Facebook is undoubtedly a leader in the technology world whatever be its misgivings. At its yearly conference, F8 which is scheduled to take place from 30 April to 1 May, the tech giant is expected to make many announcements. Here's what you can expect.

AR, VR and Oculus

As per the schedule posted by Facebook for F8, the conference will begin with a keynote where Mark Zuckerberg is expected to announce advancements in VR amongst other things. The keynote is followed by a session labelled "Getting Things Done Virtually: The Value of VR for Enterprise". Facebook-owns Oculus so it may be that it announces some new improvements to the headset or announce another variant for it. There are other sessions as well which will speak about the implementation of AR on Instagram, in music, and even when shopping.

Instagram and Messenger

F8 will likely see announcements perhaps on an updated UI for Instagram and some new features. We might hear about several rumours that have said that Instagram could get a setting for hiding your likes and could also get a communal chat option. There were also rumours of a feature currently in testing which integrates Messenger with the native Facebook app under a new “Chats” section.

Facebook's privacy issues

Last year's F8 was opened by Mark Zuckerberg to address the massive Cambridge Analytica scandal that Facebook was embroiled in. 2018 and 2019 have also not been kind to the company with issues of data privacy and handling of extremist content cropping up every now and then which has ultimately resulted in a nearly $5 billion fine imposed by the US FTC.  It is possible Mark Zuckerberg will be addressing these issues in the keynote tomorrow.

Tech2 will be running a LIVE blog of the event, which starts from 10.30 pm IST, so tune in to get the latest updates.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

social media

Sri Lanka blasts: Lankan government blocks access to Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp in the wake of terror attacks

Apr 22, 2019
Sri Lanka blasts: Lankan government blocks access to Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp in the wake of terror attacks
Facebook 'accidentally' shipped VR controllers with 'inappropriate' hidden messages

Facebook

Facebook 'accidentally' shipped VR controllers with 'inappropriate' hidden messages

Apr 15, 2019
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for users across several parts of the world

Facebook

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down for users across several parts of the world

Apr 14, 2019
Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain text on its servers

Instagram

Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain text on its servers

Apr 19, 2019
Facebook Messenger 'dark mode' is now available for all Android, iOS users

Facebook

Facebook Messenger 'dark mode' is now available for all Android, iOS users

Apr 16, 2019
Facebook working on a voice assistant to rival Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant

Facebook

Facebook working on a voice assistant to rival Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant

Apr 18, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019