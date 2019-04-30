tech2 News Staff

After a bad-bad year, Facebook will be returning with its annual F8 conference today. The event will start off today, that is 20 April at 10.30 pm IST (check the event timing according to your location), and will go on till 1 May. Facebook will be live streaming the event on the official F8 website.

At the F8 conference, hosted in San Jose, California, Facebook will demo products that showcase the latest developments in the space of Artificial Intelligence (AI), AR/VR, and new tools that help build new products and features for consumers.

Facebook F8: What to expect

AR, VR, and Oculus

Per the event schedule, the F8 will kick off with a keynote by Mark Zuckerberg on the advancements in VR amongst other things, followed by a session labelled "Getting Things Done Virtually: The Value of VR for Enterprise". At the session, Facebook-owned Oculus may announce improvements to the headset or even a new variant. There are other sessions as well which will speak about the implementation of AR on Instagram, in music, and even when shopping.

Instagram and Messenger

F8 will likely see announcements perhaps on an updated UI for Instagram and some new features. We might hear about several rumours that have said that Instagram could get a setting for hiding your likes and could also get a communal chat option. There were also rumours of a feature currently in testing which integrates Messenger with the native Facebook app under a new “Chats” section.

Facebook's privacy issues

Last year's F8 was opened by Mark Zuckerberg to address the massive Cambridge Analytica scandal that Facebook was embroiled in. 2018 and 2019 have also not been kind to the company with issues of data privacy and handling of extremist content cropping up every now and then which has ultimately resulted in a nearly $5 billion fine imposed by the US FTC. It is possible Mark Zuckerberg will be addressing these issues in the keynote tomorrow.

