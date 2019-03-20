Wednesday, March 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Oculus Rift S with built-in sensors unveiled at GDC 2019; arrives in Spring 2019

The Oculus Rift S VR headset features the company’s new inside-out “Insight” camera tracking system.

tech2 News StaffMar 20, 2019 22:11:24 IST

Oculus has just unveiled its new PC-based VR headset, the Rift S at GDC 2019. The new headset features built-in sensors for inside-out tracking which means you no longer need to set up external camera sensors if you use a Rift S.

Oculus Rift S with built-in sensors unveiled at GDC 2019; arrives in Spring 2019

Oculus Rift S

The new built-in sensors form what Oculus calling "Insight" and these sensors are capable of free-roaming room scale VR gaming. The Rift S features five separate sensors on the headset and also get a bump in visual output quality. You now get a 1280 x 1440 pixel resolution, up from 1080 x 1200 pixels. However, the refresh rate has been brought down to 80Hz from the previous 90Hz. This was done to offset the increase in resolution in order to maintain the same required PC hardware specifications to run Oculus games.

As per a report by TechCrunch, the field of view is also now "slightly larger" on the Rift S.

Other notable improvements with the Rift S include a new head strap which has a similar design to the ring-like PlayStation VR headband with a dial on the back. There is integrated audio on the headset so separate audio devices aren't necessary, but a 3.5mm audio jack still allows you to use your own headphones.

In case you're wondering, the Oculus Rift S headset will ship with the company's Touch motion controllers which were earlier available with the Rift. Oculus also has a downloadable tool to help you find out if your system meets the necessary benchmarks before you buy the Rift S.

The Oculus Rift S will cost $399, an increase of $50 from the Rift and will start shipping in Spring 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Google

Google patent reveals possible controller design which could launch on 19 March

Mar 11, 2019
Google patent reveals possible controller design which could launch on 19 March
Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Stadia

Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Mar 19, 2019

science

NASA scientists are shocked by plumes seen erupting from surface of asteroid Bennu

Plumes on Bennu

NASA scientists are shocked by plumes seen erupting from surface of asteroid Bennu

Mar 20, 2019
Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Robotics

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Mar 20, 2019
JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Asteroids

JAXA's 'pile of rubble' asteroid target may hold clues to source of Earth's water

Mar 20, 2019
DNA Friend once-backed by Elon Musk launches hilarious genetic testing website

Genetic Testing

DNA Friend once-backed by Elon Musk launches hilarious genetic testing website

Mar 20, 2019