tech2 News Staff

Oculus has just unveiled its new PC-based VR headset, the Rift S at GDC 2019. The new headset features built-in sensors for inside-out tracking which means you no longer need to set up external camera sensors if you use a Rift S.

The new built-in sensors form what Oculus calling "Insight" and these sensors are capable of free-roaming room scale VR gaming. The Rift S features five separate sensors on the headset and also get a bump in visual output quality. You now get a 1280 x 1440 pixel resolution, up from 1080 x 1200 pixels. However, the refresh rate has been brought down to 80Hz from the previous 90Hz. This was done to offset the increase in resolution in order to maintain the same required PC hardware specifications to run Oculus games.

As per a report by TechCrunch, the field of view is also now "slightly larger" on the Rift S.

Other notable improvements with the Rift S include a new head strap which has a similar design to the ring-like PlayStation VR headband with a dial on the back. There is integrated audio on the headset so separate audio devices aren't necessary, but a 3.5mm audio jack still allows you to use your own headphones.

In case you're wondering, the Oculus Rift S headset will ship with the company's Touch motion controllers which were earlier available with the Rift. Oculus also has a downloadable tool to help you find out if your system meets the necessary benchmarks before you buy the Rift S.

The Oculus Rift S will cost $399, an increase of $50 from the Rift and will start shipping in Spring 2019.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.