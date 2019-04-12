Friday, April 12, 2019Back to
Facebook's native app to reportedly get some of Messenger's chat features

A feature is currently in testing which integrates Messenger with the Facebook app under a new “Chats” section.

tech2 News StaffApr 12, 2019 19:43:00 IST

It would appear that Facebook's separate app for messaging your Facebook friends called Messenger, is going to go back to the main Facebook app. Or at least some of its main features are.

Facebooks native app to reportedly get some of Messengers chat features

Facebook Messenger logo. Image: Reuters

As per a report by The Verge,  app researcher Jane Manchun Wong saw a feature currently in testing which integrates Messenger with the native Facebook app under a new “Chats” section.

This chats section will be available after clicking the regular Messenger icon on the Facebook app, but instead of taking you to a new app, it will open a new window in the Facebook app itself.

Wong, however, notes that his Chats section only happens to have a limited selection of Messenger’s features. It does not support calling, sending photos or sending message reactions.

The main Messenger app will continue to exist as Wong predicts that this app will be targetted to a different kind of audience.

The screenshots posted by Wong show an apparent white coloured change of the interface of the Facebook app. It is not known when this update to the Facebook app will come to the general public.

