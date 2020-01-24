Friday, January 24, 2020Back to
Facebook starts rolling out dark mode for a handful of Android users: Report

Similar to WhatsApp, Facebook has been testing the dark mode of its primary app for months now.


tech2 News StaffJan 24, 2020 11:26:03 IST

After Instagram and WhatsApp recently rolled out dark modes to their apps, Facebook is now rolling out the same for some users on Android.

This was first reported by Android Police, which says that Facebook is currently testing the dark mode on Android with a handful of users. However, this is a sign that the same may soon be rolled out to all users.

Image: Reuters

The report says that while a user on Reddit received the dark mode on their Facebook app and the feature eventually disappeared for them, some other users on Twitter also said they received the feature but didn't mention if it stuck around for them or not.

Facebook has been testing the dark mode for months now, but similar to WhatsApp it's taking its time to rollout the feature in the stable version of the app.

Notably, though, the Facebook dark mode also started to show up for some Android users in November last year. Similar to how it's reported now, the dark mode appeared in the Facebook android app briefly but disappeared after some time.

Additionally, in August last year, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong first spotted the Facebook app for Android with dark mode. Wong also tweeted an image describing how this dark mode would look like.

Do note, the Facebook mobile app has a lot of functionality and features built-in. It could take quite some time for the final version of the dark mode to be implemented to every section and eventually be publicly rolled out.

