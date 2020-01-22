tech2 News Staff

After months and months of testing, WhatsApp is finally rolling out the dark mode on the Android beta app. While the feature is yet to be rolled out to the stable version of the app, but it’s release on the beta version is a clear indication that the next big update for WhatsApp on Android will likely bring the dark mode.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the latest 2.20.13 Android beta update, users might get the "Dark Theme" feature. The reports further reveals that to enable this mode, all you need to do is go to WhatsApp settings>Chats>Theme>Dark and thats it!

Along with the "Dark" option, you will reportedly see the "Light" option that is the normal theme that we use now. Another will be "Set by battery saver" (applicable only on Android 9 and lower versions), which is expected to automatically switch to light/dark theme, as per the Battery Saver settings.

The report further adds that you might also see an option of "System default" where the WhatsApp theme will automatically adapt the particular theme that your phone is running on.

(Also read: How to backup and restore WhatsApp chats on android devices)

The report suggests that when the dark theme is enabled, you will see dark green colour bubbles in the chat box and the backdrop is likely to be black.

If you haven't already got it, backup your chats and reinstall WhatsApp.

