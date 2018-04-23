Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced a partnership with Marvel Studios and the new Avengers Movie, which will be out in theatres on 27 April in India. Thanks to the collaboration, OnePlus is now giving away 6,000 complimentary movie tickets for the upcoming movie, Avengers: Infinity War.

There’s also rumours about the possibility of a special Avengers: Infinity Wars-themed OnePlus 6 smartphone arriving in the country. But you can expect the themed device to arrive a lot later, after the launch, similar to the Star Wars-themed smartphones launched by OnePlus last year.

As for the movie, OnePlus users in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune and Ahmedabad will be to grab their tickets after 10 AM on 26 April.

To claim the free movie tickets, owners will need to visit oneplus.in and register with their OnePlus IMEI number. If a user has already registered on the website, they will not need to do so again.

Another one for the OnePlus Army! We're giving away 6000 complimentary tickets of Marvel Avengers: Infinity War, exclusively for OnePlus users!⁰⁰ Set your alarms now as tickets will be out at 10am on April 26 ⏰ See Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War in theaters April 27 pic.twitter.com/zL31w70pEE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 23, 2018

After that head to the ticket giveaway page and simply click on the ‘Get it’ button. Post that, a ticket code gets generated after which users will need to head to the Paytm website and select from the available shows in their city.