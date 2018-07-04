Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sheldon Pinto 04 July, 2018 15:08 IST

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6 comparison: Which Android smartphone is better?

More than a year after Asus' first flagship smartphone launch, things have changed… drastically.

About a year ago, Asus launched its ZenFone 5 Deluxe. It was a big deal for Asus, since this was the company’s first ever premium flagship smartphone. But despite all of its efforts, the device fell short of my expectations and as per my review was not up to the mark. In fact, I even concluded that the lesser priced OnePlus 3T (which was a damn good smartphone) was a better choice and it was priced a lot lower as well.

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

That was the end of 2016, and now, more than a year later, things have changed… drastically. And after doing all of its homework, Asus is back to challenge OnePlus and it could not have come at a better time, when OnePlus built its most polished smartphone ever, the OnePlus 6.

Given its competitive pricing, it is obvious that Asus has built its smartphone with the OnePlus 6 in its crosshairs. A year ago, Huawei's Honor sub-brand tried a similar trick with the Honor 8 Pro and it too came pretty close to the OnePlus 5, but lost out due to its Kirin SoC despite its good build quality.

And now its Asus' turn. So how do the two smartphones compare on paper? Let’s have a look.

Smartphone Asus ZenFone 5Z OnePlus  6
Display Size (inch) 6.2 6.28
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Pixel Density (PPI) 402 402
Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 153 x 75.7 x 7.9 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8
Weight (gm) 155 177
Dual SIM Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4 x 2.7 GHz Kryo 385 & 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 385 4 x 2.8 GHz Kryo 385 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 385
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630
RAM 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Ruggedness
On-Board Memory 64, 256 64, 128, 256 GB (Avengers)
Expandable Memory Yes (256 GB) No
Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 12 MP, f/1.8 + 8 MP f/2.0 16 MP, f/1.7 and 20 MP, f/1.7
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes
Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera
Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus
Secondary Camera 8 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 720p @480 fps, 1080p @ 60 fps, 2160p @ 60 fps 720p @480 fps, 1080p @ 60 fps, 2160p @ 60 fps
Flash Dual-LED Dual-LED
OS Version Android 8.0 Android 8.1 Oreo
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
NFC Yes Yes
Infrared No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button
3.5mm jack Yes Yes
Radio No No
USB Type Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0
Battery (mAh) 3,300 3,300
Fast charging Yes Yes
Colors Meteor Silver, Midnight Blue Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White
Prices in India Starting at Rs 29,999 Starting at Rs 34,999

Now that you have gone through the specifications, it’s easy to conclude that both smartphones come equipped and are out to challenge one another in the numbers game.

Whether it’s RAM, storage, battery capacity or SoC, both smartphones have packed in enough to give you a tough time selecting one from the other.

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Both the OnePlus 6 feature gorgeous-looking FHD+ displays. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

But there’s are some details that separate the two budget flagships and one of them is software.

Software

Asus has come a long way with its Zen UI and it has integrated AI bits that are supposed to make the software experience smarter and hassle-free. But is that what buyers want? Or is their definition of hassle-free OS closer to a stock, no frills version of OxygenOS that comes with the OnePlus 6?

Eventually, it all boils down to this; more so, because the pricing is so competitive!

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z gets a slightly different camera treatment over the OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Camera

Then comes the camera. While both smartphones offer a dual camera setup, their approach to the same is quite different. Asus with its ZenFone 5Z has gone with dual camera setup which offers a standard and a wide-angle lens. This may appeal to people who love to click travel photos that allow them to capture more into their photos without the need to shoot a panorama. But it comes with a catch. There’s no autofocus system available on the wide-angle lens, so I really can’t vouch for the added benefit without putting it through its paces in my full review (that should be out soon).

OnePlus takes a different approach with the camera, with the primary camera being a 16 MP unit and a secondary camera with 20 MP resolution. More than optical zoom, the 20 MP sensor is meant to deliver sharper images. This can be handy depending on the lighting scenario.

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Both smartphones look and feel premium. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Weight

I also give one additional point to Asus for the ZenFone 5Z’s weight. With glass and metal bodies now becoming a standard, most smartphones have increased in heft and weight. With this in mind, the ZenFone seems to have gone on a diet at just 155 grams versus the OnePlus 6’s 177 grams. This is partially thanks to Asus’ design that goes with a flat glass as opposed to the curved 3D glass on the OnePlus 6, which needs to be thicker because of its curvy design.

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Storage

Asus has also smartly included expandable memory. The Asus ZenFone 5Z features a hybrid SIM tray that allows users to swap one nano-SIM with a micro SD card. This increases the device's storage capacity by quite a bit giving users the ability to add an additional 256 GB microSD card.

It’s clear from the above specifications and features that Asus has done its homework this year. But is it enough to dethrone the mighty force of the OnePlus 6?

Asus ZenFone 5Z vs OnePlus 6. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

OnePlus better watch out. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

While I’ll reserve my observations for my review of the Asus ZenFone 5Z, it is evidently clear that Asus is back in the game and competitively priced offerings like the ZenFone 5Z and the recently launched ZenFone Max Pro M1 are indicators of this.

OnePlus, better watch out!

tags


latest videos

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

also see

Asus

Asus ZenFone 5Z with Snapdragon 845 SoC to be launched in India on 4 July

Jun 27, 2018

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

6 GB RAM variant of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro to go on sale in July

Jul 04, 2018

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus ZenFone 5Z pricing leaked on Flipkart one day before its official launch

Jul 03, 2018

ZenFone

Flipkart is teasing the launch of what could be the ASUS ZenFone 5z smartphone

Jun 25, 2018

Asus ZenFone 5z

Asus ZenFone 5Z launch event: Where and how to watch the livestream

Jul 04, 2018

Hit List

Smartphones to look out for in July 2018: Vivo Nex, Oppo Find X, Xiaomi Mi A2

Jun 30, 2018

science

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018