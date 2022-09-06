Tuesday, September 06, 2022Back to
Asus launches the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition with Intel 12th gen Core i9 HX CPUs & RTX 3080Ti GPUs

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition promises to be a beast of a machine for hardcore gaming enthusiasts and professional esports competitors, thanks to an Intel 12th gen Core i9 HX CPU & a RTX 3080Ti Laptop GPU.


FP StaffSep 06, 2022 12:57:19 IST

Asus’s top-of-the-line gaming division, Republic Of Gamers, or ROG, has launched the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition in India for a starting price of 3,59,990. Naturally, this is a machine for people seeking the ultimate gaming experience and who participate in competitive esports.

The new gaming laptop series is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 HX series CPUs and has been paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti series GPUs for the highest variants. The ROG Strix Scar 17 SE gets 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which can be extended up to 64GB.

Specifications
The ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition comes with a 17.3-inch IPS LCD display with WQHD resolution, which supports 240Hz refresh rate. The display has been configured in a 16:9 aspect ratio, and covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Asus says the display has a 3ms response time. The display also features 300 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision HDR support.

It gets the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12950 HX-series processor, with TDP levels of up to 65W, a jaw-dropping core count of 16 cores, 24 threads, and boost clocks of up to 5GHz. Potential customers can choose between an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU or a lower specced RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU.

The RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU in the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition has a total boost of 1640MHz at 175W and has 16GB of GDDR6 memory, whereas the RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU has a total boost of 1460MHz at 150W and has 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The new ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition features 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which can be extended up to 64GB via two additional RAM slots. It also gets 2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs as storage in RAID 0 capacity, for data redundancy.

For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 support. It also gets two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. At the rear, the ROG Strix Scar 17 SE features a ThunderBolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI 2.1 port. 

For sound, the new ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition gets a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, Smart Amplifier technology, and AI noise-cancellation. The ROG Strix Scar 17 SE also packs a 90Whr four-cell battery

Pricing & availability
The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE starts at Rs. 3,59,990 for the 3070 Ti variant. The laptop is available via Asus’ online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. It can also be purchased offline Asus’  stores and multi-brand retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

