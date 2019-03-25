tech2 News Staff

Today, Apple will be hosting its first big product event of 2019, which the company is calling 'It's Show Time'. The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park.

With the iPads and Macs silently being announced last week, today's event is believed to primarily be focused on Apple’s services effort. The event will kick off at 10.30 pm IST (see the event start time for wherever you are).

You can tune into the event on Apple TV, on your iPhone or iPad, Mac, and also on your Windows device. Here's how you can do that.

How to watch Apple event live on iPhone, iPad, Mac or Windows 10 PC

If you want to catch the event live, Apple will be live streaming the event on its own website. You will be able to run the live stream link on Safari, Microsoft’s Edge browser, and Google Chrome.

How to watch the Apple event live on Windows 7 PC or Android device

However, in case you are using a Windows 7 PC or an Android device, you need to follow the steps below:

Make sure you have a VLC media player on your device. Launch VLC. Navigate to the ‘Media’ tab and select ‘Open Network Stream’. Paste this URL there, and then press Play.

At the time of writing the story, the stream was already live and Apple was playing a little animation of Snoopy and Charlie Brown in the Steve Jobs Theatre, and you may not want to miss that.

