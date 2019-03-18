tech2 News Staff

Well ahead of its WWDC 2019 developer event, Apple today announced its much-awaited update to the iPad mini by refreshing the 7.9-inch tablet with a new processor and added stylus support for the older Apple Pencil, which needs to be charged using the lightning connector.

Since its introduction in 2014, the smaller iPad finally gets a bump up in specifications with an updated A12 Bionic processor, which is a drastic jump over the A8 processor from the older model.

Along with the speed bump, the A12 chipset also allows for AR experiences and offers a huge bump in gaming graphics performance, while adding support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

Apple also introduced a new iPad Air model that offers Pencil and Smart Keyboard support and gets the updated A12 Bionic chipset.

“Today the iPad family takes two big leaps forward with an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Air that brings high-end size, features and performance at a breakthrough price, and a major upgrade to the 7.9-inch iPad mini, which also brings Apple Pencil, Retina display and the A12 Bionic chip to the many customers that love its compact size.” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Apple iPad Air and iPad mini Pricing

The new iPad mini and iPad Air will be available in silver, Space Gray and gold finishes in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

The new iPad mini starts at Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model and the 10.5-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model and are available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

Apple iPad Air and iPad mini Availability

The new iPad models can be ordered in the first wave of markets. Starting today the new iPad models can be purchased from apple.com and in the Apple Store app in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, UK and US.

India falls in the second wave when it comes to the rollout.

Starting next week, the new iPad models will be available in those countries and regions, as well as in China (Wi-Fi models only), Macau (Wi-Fi models only) and Mexico with more countries and regions to follow soon, including Colombia, Greece, India, Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand (Wi-Fi models only) and Turkey.

Apple iPad Air and iPad mini Accessories

Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for purchase separately for Rs 8,500. The Smart Keyboard for the 10.5-inch iPad Air is available for purchase separately for Rs 3,500.

The Polyurethane Smart Covers are available for Rs 3,500 for iPad mini and Rs 3,700 for iPad Air in charcoal grey, white, pink sand and a new papaya, with additional Leather Smart Covers available for iPad Air in black, saddle brown, midnight blue and red.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.