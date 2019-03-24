Sunday, March 24, 2019Back to
Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event

Apple's gaming subscription will likely allow iPad and iPhone to play paid games for a fee.

tech2 News StaffMar 24, 2019 14:25:07 IST

We've heard from reports earlier this year that Apple has been working on its very own gaming subscription service, which will work as a 'Netflix for games'.

Well, there's finally more news on that end and if you're a gamer, this will definitely have you at the edge of your seat.

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event

The gaming service may cater only to iPad and iPhone users. Image: tech2

As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple's event scheduled for 25 March may see the Cupertino giant unveil its own subscription-based gaming service, alongside its News and Video services.

Mark Gurman in the report states that Apple's gaming service will likely bundle paid games for a flat monthly rate, and would likely exclude "freemium" games where you need to make an in-app purchase to unlock everything. What this means is that you won't be seeing the likes of a Fortnite Battle Pass or a PUGB Royale Pass but something similar to an Xbox Live subscription for iOS users.

As per the report, the monthly service fee would be divided amongst the games in the service based on how much time is spent in each game.

From what we can make of it, Apple's service won’t take on new cloud-based streaming offerings like Google Stadia. Instead, the service will focus on bundling paid games from different developers for iOS users, that consumers can access for a monthly fee."

Now, we're not certain if the service will debut as soon as the report suggests, but Apple has certainly cleared the way for a focus on new services for the event.

Earlier this week, Apple also quietly debuted a number of refreshed hardware like new AirPods, iMacs, and iPads.

