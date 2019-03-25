Monday, March 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple's original TV shows won't be free; subscriptions to HBO, Starz will cost $9.99: Report

Apple is hosting an event in Cupertino on 25 March at 10.30 pm IST.

tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2019 11:46:18 IST

Apple is hosting its first event for 2019, where it is expected to present its services vision to the public. Among these services is expected to be news, gaming and online video subscription service.

The online video subscription is believed to reflect Netflix's model. However, from what reports suggest, in addition to its original content, unlike Netflix, Apple would curate content from third-party services like HBO and Showtime. A report from Recode also suggested that Apple will offer its original content to users free of charge.

However now, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal, Apple will, in fact, charge for its original content. It’s not clear how Apple plans to monetise the content, but the report makes it clear that these shows will not be free to Apple device owners, as it was previously reported.

Apples original TV shows wont be free; subscriptions to HBO, Starz will cost .99: Report

Samsung Smart TVs to Support AirPlay 2 Beginning Spring 2019. Samsung Newsroom.

Also, subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, Starz will also apparently cost $9.99 per month each, as part of Apple TV app. Additionally, the news subscription service, which will be an addition in the Apple News app, will also carry a $9.99 price tag. The news service will apparently have content from over 200 publishers including Washington PostWall Street Journal, among others.

Further, the report also suggests that after the Samsung and Apple TV announcement earlier this year, with these new services coming in place, Apple also in talks to bring its TV app to many other smart TV sets.

The report also mentions that Apple is monitoring the App Store to detect popular apps according to multiple metrics. Not sure how this will pan out, because the last we remember, Facebook faced a huge outcry when it was monitoring apps for its own research purposes.

For more coverage of the Apple Event: 

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10:30 PM today: Here's how to watch it live

What to expect from Apple's 25 March event: News, Gaming subscription and more

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event

Apple to offer bundles of channels from content providers with its new TV service

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

Apple

What to expect from Apple's 25 March event: News, gaming subscriptions and more

Mar 25, 2019
What to expect from Apple's 25 March event: News, gaming subscriptions and more
Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to watch it live

Apple

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 25, 2019
Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a TV subscription service

Apple

Apple confirms 'It's show time' event on 25 March, to likely launch a TV subscription service

Mar 12, 2019
Apple to offer bundles of channels from content providers with its new TV service

Apple

Apple to offer bundles of channels from content providers with its new TV service

Mar 22, 2019
Netflix won't be available on Apple's upcoming streaming video service: Reed Hastings

Netflix

Netflix won't be available on Apple's upcoming streaming video service: Reed Hastings

Mar 19, 2019
Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event

Apple

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 March event

Mar 24, 2019

science

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Science in School

CBSE introduces AI, yoga as skill-based elective subjects for classes VIII to X

Mar 25, 2019
Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Space

Deadly asteroids headed for Earth are very difficult to detect — here's why

Mar 25, 2019
Protecting the natural world with human-style rights is wrongheaded, exclusionary

Rights for Nature

Protecting the natural world with human-style rights is wrongheaded, exclusionary

Mar 25, 2019
Humans have a 'magnetic sense' that lets our brains detect Earth’s magnetic field

Magnetic Sense

Humans have a 'magnetic sense' that lets our brains detect Earth’s magnetic field

Mar 25, 2019