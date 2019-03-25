tech2 News Staff

Apple is hosting its first event for 2019, where it is expected to present its services vision to the public. Among these services is expected to be news, gaming and online video subscription service.

The online video subscription is believed to reflect Netflix's model. However, from what reports suggest, in addition to its original content, unlike Netflix, Apple would curate content from third-party services like HBO and Showtime. A report from Recode also suggested that Apple will offer its original content to users free of charge.

However now, according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal, Apple will, in fact, charge for its original content. It’s not clear how Apple plans to monetise the content, but the report makes it clear that these shows will not be free to Apple device owners, as it was previously reported.

Also, subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, Starz will also apparently cost $9.99 per month each, as part of Apple TV app. Additionally, the news subscription service, which will be an addition in the Apple News app, will also carry a $9.99 price tag. The news service will apparently have content from over 200 publishers including Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, among others.

Further, the report also suggests that after the Samsung and Apple TV announcement earlier this year, with these new services coming in place, Apple also in talks to bring its TV app to many other smart TV sets.

The report also mentions that Apple is monitoring the App Store to detect popular apps according to multiple metrics. Not sure how this will pan out, because the last we remember, Facebook faced a huge outcry when it was monitoring apps for its own research purposes.

