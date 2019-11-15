Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone SE 2, new iPad Pro on track to release in first half of 2020: Report

The iPad Pro 2020 is believed to come with 3D sensing that will likely use a ToF sensor at the back.


tech2 News StaffNov 15, 2019 11:01:29 IST

Apple is on track to release the low-cost iPhone SE 2 and the new iPad Pro with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

This was first reported by MacRumors, that was able to see the research note by Kuo. He says that the iPad Pro 2020 will come with 3D sensing using the rear camera. Apple will likely use a ToF system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

Apple iPhone SE 2, new iPad Pro on track to release in first half of 2020: Report

Apple iPhone SE. Representational Image.

Kuo estimate for the iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro release are in line with a recent Bloomberg report, which also hinted the launch to be in the first half of next year.

Previously, Kuo also said that the iPhone SE 2 will be released by the end of the first quarter with similar features as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID, but with a faster A13 chip and 3 GB of RAM. He also said that iPhone SE 2 will likely be priced starting $399, and come in space grey, silver, and red colour variants.

Last month, Kuo also predicted that the iPhone SE 2 will have an LCP aka liquid crystal polymer antenna design for improved wireless transmission. He also said that Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing will begin supplying Apple with antenna components by early 2020 by which time the production of the device will begin to meet its estimated launch time of Q1 2020 end.

Kuo has also said before that the upcoming iPhone SE 2 might not feature the 3D touch functionality. The company has also omitted this one in its recently launched iPhone 11 lineup.

Notably, while the smartphone is being referred to as the iPhone SE 2 for being the next generation low-cost device, but the device is not expected to look anything like the first-gen iPhone SE. It's also likely that the smartphone also has a different name.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple has reportedly partnered with Valve to release AR headset in 2020

Nov 04, 2019
Apple has reportedly partnered with Valve to release AR headset in 2020
New York regulator will investigate alleged gender bias in Apple Card credit limit

Apple Card

New York regulator will investigate alleged gender bias in Apple Card credit limit

Nov 11, 2019
Apple asks Trump administration to waive tariffs on China-made Apple Watches, iPhone components

Apple

Apple asks Trump administration to waive tariffs on China-made Apple Watches, iPhone components

Nov 02, 2019
Apple may soon starting selling iPhones on a subscription model: Report

Apple

Apple may soon starting selling iPhones on a subscription model: Report

Nov 04, 2019
Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

Apple

Apple is working on new ways to sell iPhones, a subscription model is one of them

Oct 31, 2019
Apple TV Plus is now available in India: Here is all you need to know

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus is now available in India: Here is all you need to know

Nov 01, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019