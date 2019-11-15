tech2 News Staff

Apple is on track to release the low-cost iPhone SE 2 and the new iPad Pro with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

This was first reported by MacRumors, that was able to see the research note by Kuo. He says that the iPad Pro 2020 will come with 3D sensing using the rear camera. Apple will likely use a ToF system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

Kuo estimate for the iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro release are in line with a recent Bloomberg report, which also hinted the launch to be in the first half of next year.

Previously, Kuo also said that the iPhone SE 2 will be released by the end of the first quarter with similar features as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID, but with a faster A13 chip and 3 GB of RAM. He also said that iPhone SE 2 will likely be priced starting $399, and come in space grey, silver, and red colour variants.

Last month, Kuo also predicted that the iPhone SE 2 will have an LCP aka liquid crystal polymer antenna design for improved wireless transmission. He also said that Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing will begin supplying Apple with antenna components by early 2020 by which time the production of the device will begin to meet its estimated launch time of Q1 2020 end.