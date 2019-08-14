Wednesday, August 14, 2019Back to
Apple will release its 2019 iPhone lineup simultaneously in September: Report

Apple is also expected to start shipping the 2019 iPhone lineup devices in September itself.


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2019 08:48:04 IST

Apple has always hosted its annual iPhone launch event in September since 2012 and the company is expected to do the same this year as well. In September 2019, Apple is expected to launch three of its iPhones simultaneously. In the last two years, the company has shipped at least one of the newly launched iPhone models a little late after the official launch. For example in 2017, Apple launched iPhone 8 (Review), iPhone 8 Plus (Review), iPhone X (Review) in September, but iPhone X only started shipping in November. Again, last year, the company launched its three iPhones —the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max (Review), and iPhone XR (Review) simultaneously but iPhone XR only went on sale in October.

What should we expect from this year, you ask?

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple will launch its 2019 iPhone lineup simultaneously. The lineup is expected to include three iPhones and they will all go on sale in the same month. As per the report, this lineup might be unveiled in the second week of September. To be more precise, Friday, 20 September, could be the exact date of the launch event.

Representational image Image: Reuters

The report also suggests that Apple will absorb a 10 percent tariff hit on its affected products that include iPhones, Macs, iPads, and AirPods units. This means, that the recently imposed tariff on products sourced in China should not affect the price of this upcoming iPhone lineup. Although, the speculation is that if this tariff is imposed in 2020 as well, Apple "would not be able to stomach the tariff hit" and could pass this tariff cost onto the end consumer sale price. If that happens, according to Wedbush analyst, Apple would sell 8 million fewer iPhone units in the US.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also predicted that Apple will absorb this tariff hit this year.

Also read: Apple’s 2019 iPhones could have Apple pencil support claims Citi analyst

Apple to launch three iPhones this year with lightning port, new taptic engine: Report

Apple iPhone 11 high-res images leaked; reveal slimmer notch, triple-camera setup

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


