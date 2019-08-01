tech2 News Staff

Apple's iPad lineup of 2019 which included the new iPad Air and iPad Mini were announced with the 1st-gen Apple pencil support and now it would appear that rumours have started that the 2019 iPhones may also get this support. Now it appears that this rumour could in fact turn into fact.

As per a Citi Analyst, via a report by Business Insider, has claimed the Apple Pencil functionality arriving on iPhone 11. However, here we have to notice that Citi usually tracks the financial aspects of Apple and not give any significant leaks on upcoming product design, so the claims are up for debate.

Reports had earlier surfaced about a miniature Apple Pencil stylus in iPhones like the Galaxy Note series after a number of patents surfaced online. Currently, there is no confirmation about any support for Apple Pencil, but if true it will be quite a significant hardware upgrade for the device. We shall have more on this story as it develops.

