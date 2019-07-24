tech2 News Staff

iPhones are the most talked about phones of any year and this time is no different. While we expect the Cupertino-giant to deliver its signature product in September, leaks about the devices had started from last year. New leaks are now pointing to what we already know which is that Apple will launch three iPhones this year as well.

As per 9to5Mac writer Guilherme Rambo, the new devices from Apple will be retaining the proprietary Lightning port instead of type-C and will come with the A13 SoCs based on the 7nm manufacturing process. Internally the iPhone 11-series have the codenames D42 and D43 which will replace the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max (Review) respectively while the iPhone XR (Review) replacement is being called N104.

Apart from that D42 and D43 will reportedly have the OLED screens and N104 will have the LCD liquid retina display. A new Taptic engine has also been revealed for the new iPhones which will be replacing the 3D touch feature. A triple-camera setup for the high-end iPhones has been all but confirmed but a new piece of information is that the front camera may get a 120 fps slow-mo video recording capabilty.

In more recent news concerning iPhones, a new report has found that iPhone loyalty has dropped to its lowest level in years. The data from the report only uses a sample size of 38,000 customers, but it also weighs in data from similar companies to give loyalty points to smartphones. iPhones have the lowest loyalty points amongst all other smartphones and it is at its lowest since 2011.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.