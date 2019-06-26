Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 11 high-res images leaked; reveal slimmer notch, triple-camera setup

iPhone 11 Max renders shows off an overall similar design to that of the 2018's iPhone XS series.

tech2 News StaffJun 26, 2019 10:47:30 IST

Starting August till October, we have three premium smartphone launches lined up — the iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10 and Google Pixel 4. We keep coming across leaks and rumours about these phones and today it's iPhone 11's turn.

Thanks to the case renders received by online retailer Mobile Fun, some design details about the purported iPhone 11 Max have been revealed. From what you can tell from these renders, the iPhone 11 Max, will look pretty much like the iPhone XS Max. The only visible difference is the camera setup and the notch.

Apple iPhone 11 high-res images leaked; reveal slimmer notch, triple-camera setup

Image: Mobile Fun

Per the render, the iPhone 11 Max will sport a triple camera setup at the back, which is in line with previous leaks as well. However, what's different is the placement of these cameras. The render shows a very Huawei Mate 20 Pro-like camera setup. We see a protruding square towards the left of the phone's rear, which visibly has three camera lens and an LED flash.

Interestingly, Google recently shared an official render of the Pixel 4, and that too showed off a similar camera setup, but with dual-sensor.

iPhone 11 render shows off a round mute switch. Image: Mobile Fun

iPhone 11 render shows off a round mute switch. Image: Mobile Fun

The notch, too, looks different. Not in the most aesthetically pleasing way, one may add! If this render is anything close to the truth, iPhone 11-series will continue to sport the camera notch, but this year it would be narrower than that on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

There is another tiny design change we can see in these renders. The mute switch is now a tiny round button.

Here's everything we know about the iPhone 11-series so far.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Private video

Private video

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Apple

iPhone 11 will 'lack novelty' for consumers says an analyst in Japan's Mizuho Securities

Jun 15, 2019
iPhone 11 will 'lack novelty' for consumers says an analyst in Japan's Mizuho Securities
Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 launch timelines leaked

Pixel 4

Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 launch timelines leaked

Jun 14, 2019
Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Apple

Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Jun 19, 2019
Apple sees worst smartphone shipment results in five years, Huawei gains massively: IDC

Apple

Apple sees worst smartphone shipment results in five years, Huawei gains massively: IDC

Jun 13, 2019
Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Apple

Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Jun 20, 2019
Apple reportedly acquires self-driving shuttle firm Drive.ai for an undisclosed sum

Apple

Apple reportedly acquires self-driving shuttle firm Drive.ai for an undisclosed sum

Jun 26, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019