tech2 News Staff

Starting August till October, we have three premium smartphone launches lined up — the iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10 and Google Pixel 4. We keep coming across leaks and rumours about these phones and today it's iPhone 11's turn.

Thanks to the case renders received by online retailer Mobile Fun, some design details about the purported iPhone 11 Max have been revealed. From what you can tell from these renders, the iPhone 11 Max, will look pretty much like the iPhone XS Max. The only visible difference is the camera setup and the notch.

Per the render, the iPhone 11 Max will sport a triple camera setup at the back, which is in line with previous leaks as well. However, what's different is the placement of these cameras. The render shows a very Huawei Mate 20 Pro-like camera setup. We see a protruding square towards the left of the phone's rear, which visibly has three camera lens and an LED flash.

Interestingly, Google recently shared an official render of the Pixel 4, and that too showed off a similar camera setup, but with dual-sensor.

The notch, too, looks different. Not in the most aesthetically pleasing way, one may add! If this render is anything close to the truth, iPhone 11-series will continue to sport the camera notch, but this year it would be narrower than that on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

There is another tiny design change we can see in these renders. The mute switch is now a tiny round button.

Here's everything we know about the iPhone 11-series so far.