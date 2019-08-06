tech2 News Staff

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple will absorb all additional costs that result from the ongoing US-China trade war. Kuo states that this will happen in the “mid-short term” and that Apple’s global supply chain and production outside China is up to the task.

US President Donald Trump recently imposed heavy tariffs on $300 bn of products sourced in China, to which China responded by devaluing its currency to the lowest it’s been in at least a decade.

According to Kuo, Apple’s production facilities outside China will meed demand for iPhones, iPads and AirPods and that shipment forecasts for the US market, Apple’s biggest market, remain unaffected.

Given Apple’s less-than-stellar financial year so far, attributed largely to the enormous price tag on Apple’s newest iPhones, Apple will likely be disinclined to pushing prices further up.

Source: 9to5Mac

