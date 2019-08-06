Tuesday, August 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple will absorb additional tariffs resulting from US-China trade war: Analyst

According to Kuo, Apple’s production facilities outside China will meed demand for iPhones


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2019 09:56:01 IST

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple will absorb all additional costs that result from the ongoing US-China trade war. Kuo states that this will happen in the “mid-short term” and that Apple’s global supply chain and production outside China is up to the task.

US President Donald Trump recently imposed heavy tariffs on $300 bn of products sourced in China, to which China responded by devaluing its currency to the lowest it’s been in at least a decade.

Apple will absorb additional tariffs resulting from US-China trade war: Analyst

Apple will be able to absorb the additional tariffs imposed by the trade war.

According to Kuo, Apple’s production facilities outside China will meed demand for iPhones, iPads and AirPods and that shipment forecasts for the US market, Apple’s biggest market, remain unaffected.

Given Apple’s less-than-stellar financial year so far, attributed largely to the enormous price tag on Apple’s newest iPhones, Apple will likely be disinclined to pushing prices further up.

Source: 9to5Mac

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple

Apple's 2020 iPhones will reportedly come with a ToF sensor says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Jul 30, 2019
Apple's 2020 iPhones will reportedly come with a ToF sensor says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
Markets end marginally lower on July F&O expiry despite positive opening; Tata Motors, Yes Bank, NTPC among major losers

NewsTracker

Markets end marginally lower on July F&O expiry despite positive opening; Tata Motors, Yes Bank, NTPC among major losers

Jul 25, 2019
Sensex rebounds over 200 points, Nifty above 10,900 in early trade; Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance among top gainers

NewsTracker

Sensex rebounds over 200 points, Nifty above 10,900 in early trade; Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance among top gainers

Aug 06, 2019
Apple will launch three new iPhones in 2020 and they will all feature 5G: Report

Apple

Apple will launch three new iPhones in 2020 and they will all feature 5G: Report

Jul 29, 2019
Apple's 2020 iPhones' display may have a 120 Hz refresh rate: Report

iPhone

Apple's 2020 iPhones' display may have a 120 Hz refresh rate: Report

Jul 22, 2019
HSBC CEO John Flint steps down by 'mutual agreement' after 18 months; new leadership needed in economic uncertainty, say bank

NewsTracker

HSBC CEO John Flint steps down by 'mutual agreement' after 18 months; new leadership needed in economic uncertainty, say bank

Aug 06, 2019

science

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019
Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

ispace

Chinese startup ispace to ramp up launches next year after historic rocket launch

Aug 01, 2019
Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Moon Missions

Team Indus partner OrbitBeyond drops out of NASA contract for 2020 moon lander mission

Jul 31, 2019
Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Tiger Census

Tiger numbers in India have doubled since 2006, but their uneven distribution countrywide doesn't spell success

Jul 30, 2019