FP Trending

Apple is likely to stop the production of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini starting 2022. A report in the GSMArena, quoting Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that the company will stop producing its mini model from 2023, however, the upcoming iPhone 13 mini is expected to be available in 2021 in lower quantities. Meanwhile, Apple has reduced the production for iPhone 12 mini, reportedly because the interest it generated was lower than expected.

The analyst has also revealed that the iPhone 14 lineup will have two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7-inch iPhones and is expected to innovate the 8K video capture feature. In 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro models will be equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. Kuo’s prediction includes that with the increase in the size of the sensor, the pixel size of iPhone 13 will be increased to 2 μm.

As per the report, the iPhone Pro models will have 48 MP cameras. The camera can give the output of 12 MP images that have a large 2.5μm pixel pitch. The current pixel pitch which iPhone Pro cameras give is 1.7μm pitch.

As per Kuo’s prediction, in 2021, the Face ID notch size will decrease by around 10 percent.

Additionally, the VR headset will be launching in 2022. The device is expected to have as many as 15 cameras. These cameras will be present both on the outside and inside of the headset to determine the position of the person wearing the headset. Allowing the device to monitor the movement of the eyes of the person wearing this headset, the technique foveated rendering will make it possible to render the area which is being watched by the wearer of the headset.