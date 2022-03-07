Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga uses smashed iPhones to invite guests, receives mixed reviews

To top the chart, luxury fashion brand Balenciaga used smashed Apple iPhones to invite guests to its Autumn/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week

Invitations for weddings, events or even anniversaries come in the most unique ways these days. Be it the traditional paper or digital invite, everything has changed with time. With innovative ideas and creative methods, people have time and again surprised the world with their unique invites.

To top the chart, luxury fashion brand Balenciaga used smashed Apple iPhones to invite guests to its Autumn/Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week. Yes, you read it right!

According to a Daily Mail report, every iPhone which was used as an invite was engraved with the date and time of the French label's show at Paris Fashion Week. "Please find personalized information on the back of this phone. This is a genuine artifact from the year 2022," read the invite.

Further in the invite, the company mentioned that the phone is nonfunctional and to be used for display purposes only. The French fashion brand also certified that the phone is not artificially manufactured but made from years of use and later, neglected.

The brand’s 360 degrees show took place on 6 March (Sunday) and was also live-streamed for fans around the globe.

Pictures of the invitation were shared by Filipino fashion blogger and socialite Bryan Boy, following which it went viral.

Check out the invite here:

Boy's post shows that iPhone devices with cracked screens were sent out as invites.

Since going viral, the photos prompted a plethora of reactions from social media users around the world. There were some who absolutely loved the quirky invitation, while others were left confused and not so impressed. Few even termed the idea as "cool" and "out of the box", while some found the concept old-fashioned too.

For the unversed, Balenciaga has time and again grabbed headlines for its creative publicity stunts as well as bizarre designs. This year too, they have rightly done the same.

Last year at the Fashion Week, the Paris-based luxury fashion company introduced a high-heel version of Crocs' famous clogs. Even before that, the brand’s $3,000 bag and $1,290 shirt had massively been criticised for its price and design on social media.