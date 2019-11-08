Friday, November 08, 2019Back to
Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.2, fixes RAM management issues and cellular data bug

Earlier, Apple users had complaints regarding iOS 13.2 'aggressively killing background apps'.


tech2 News StaffNov 08, 2019 12:12:54 IST

Did you also notice that in the latest iOS 13.2 update, background apps would reload every time you switched apps?

Many users were understandably upset about this bug and said that it "killed multitasking".

Apple has now finally focussed on the complaints and has issued iOS 13.2.2 to fix the bug. The update also fixes a cellular network bug that disabled cellular data in certain situations.

Apple rolls out iOS 13.2.2, fixes RAM management issues and cellular data bug

The highlight of the iOS 13.2 update was the deep-fusion photography mode for iPhone 11 (Review), iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) users.

The changelog:

- Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background
- Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose cellular service after a call
- Addresses an issue where cellular data may temporarily not be available
- Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable
- Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt
- Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

You can get this new iOS 13.2.2 update by going to Settings > General > Software update.

The highlight of the iOS 13.2 update, which rolled out last week, was the deep-fusion photography mode for iPhone 11 (Review), iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review), and support for the recently launched AirPods Pro. iOS 13.2 also brings a Siri recording opt-in feature which will let users decide if they want to send their conversations with Siri to human listeners for review.

