Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple apologises for keeping Siri recordings, announces sweeping changes to review process

From now, only Apple employees will be allowed to listen to audio samples of the Siri interactions


tech2 News StaffAug 29, 2019 08:50:17 IST

Apple had to face a lot of heat after the company acknowledged that its voice assistant Siri listens to "a small part" of users' conversation without their knowledge. As per the company, this was done to improve Siri and maintain quality via a grading process. Companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon also listen to user conversations and audio clips captured via their respective voice assistants, so what Apple did was nothing new. However, given that Apple has repeatedly highlighted user privacy as a major focus for the company, the reveal was an unpleasant surprise.

Well, this raised a lot of question and as a result, Apple temporarily suspended its grading process all over the world. As per recent developments in this story, Apple has now issued a formal apology saying "we haven’t been fully living up to our high ideals, and for that, we apologise".

Apple apologises for keeping Siri recordings, announces sweeping changes to review process

Apple promises that only Apple employees will be allowed to listen to recordings that a user decides to send to the company. Image: Apple

  • First, by default, we will no longer retain audio recordings of Siri interactions. We will continue to use computer-generated transcripts to help Siri improve.

  • Second, users will be able to opt in to help Siri improve by learning from the audio samples of their requests. We hope that many people will choose to help Siri get better, knowing that Apple respects their data and has strong privacy controls in place. Those who choose to participate will be able to opt-out at any time.

  • Third, when customers opt-in, only Apple employees will be allowed to listen to audio samples of the Siri interactions. Our team will work to delete any recording which is determined to be an inadvertent trigger of Siri.

This issue came into the spotlight when a whistleblower told The Guardian that Apple records user conversations without their knowledge and these conversations are heard by third-party contractors. These accidental Siri recordings also included some extremely personal conversations.

Apple's latest update makes this an opt-in process with a simple mechanism for opting out. Apple promises that only Apple employees will be allowed to listen to recordings that a user decides to send to the company.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Password Protection

Hackers can use smartphone microphones to track your passwords: Research

Aug 20, 2019
Hackers can use smartphone microphones to track your passwords: Research
Apple, Spotify are in discussions to let users use Siri to control the music streaming app

Apple

Apple, Spotify are in discussions to let users use Siri to control the music streaming app

Aug 14, 2019
Google reports that 1.5 percent of Chrome's user passwords are unsafe and vulnerable

Google

Google reports that 1.5 percent of Chrome's user passwords are unsafe and vulnerable

Aug 19, 2019
Facebook acknowledges a flaw in the Messenger Kids app, calls it 'technical error'

Facebook

Facebook acknowledges a flaw in the Messenger Kids app, calls it 'technical error'

Aug 29, 2019
Facebook given a deadline to provide researchers with data to study its impact on democracy

Facebook

Facebook given a deadline to provide researchers with data to study its impact on democracy

Aug 28, 2019
Latest Google Assistant update will let you assign reminders to friends and family

Assignable Reminders

Latest Google Assistant update will let you assign reminders to friends and family

Aug 16, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019