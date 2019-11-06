tech2 News Staff

Apple recently rolled out its iOS 13.2 update for iPhone and iPad users. The highlight of this update was the deep-fusion photography mode for iPhone 11 (Review), iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) users and support for the recently launched AirPods Pro. iOS 13.2 also brings a Siri recording opt-in feature which will let users decide if they want to send their conversations with Siri to human listeners for review.

It's barely been a week since the update and complaints are already piling up regarding iOS 13.2. As per users, there seems to be a RAM management issue of sorts that is leading app like YouTube, Safari, Gmail being forced to reload when switching between apps.

As per one of the users, he was writing an email and after he switched to Safari for some time, he came back to the mail app and found that "the entire thing was gone". Several other users have pointed out that that the latest update is "killing background apps aggressively." This complaint was filed by a user on Apple Forums. It was followed by other similar complaints: Safari reloading pages when switching apps, YouTube videos disappearing, games getting reset, etc.

Is it my imagination or is iOS 13 more aggressively managing RAM? I can’t keep YouTube suspended at all, even if it was the last used app. — Michael Kukielka (@DetroitBORG) October 22, 2019

@Apple the way iOS is closing my background apps is pathetic. I am a first time iOS user and this app closing bug in iOS 13.2 is just ruining it for me. Makes me wanna go back to @oneplus @OnePlus_IN — VDU (@ayrtnsennaf1) November 5, 2019

I’ve never seen an update so aggressive with killing background apps. I’ll open an app after not using it for 5 seconds and it has to reload. Cmon Apple. — Matt (@LastNameBrizzee) November 5, 2019

Super annoying! Multitask main function is lost! I cannot play games and switch to another app without restarting the game, or if playing YT videos and switch, and coming back, it's gone! @Apple @AppleSupport please fix this — Guilherme Uesugi (@guiuesugi) November 4, 2019

On a more personal note, we can also confirm that we're facing issues with background tasks being killed a bit too aggressively. We've verified this on the 11-inch iPad Pro as well as the iPhone 11.

One can only hope that Apple does something, and fast, to fix the issue.

