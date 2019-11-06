Wednesday, November 06, 2019Back to
Apple's buggiest iOS release yet introduces more bugs in iOS 13.2; users report that multitasking is now dead

Intelligent multitasking has, in the past, allowed Apple to get away with offering a minimum of RAM.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 09:31:47 IST

Apple recently rolled out its iOS 13.2 update for iPhone and iPad users. The highlight of this update was the deep-fusion photography mode for iPhone 11 (Review), iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (Review) users and support for the recently launched AirPods Pro. iOS 13.2 also brings a Siri recording opt-in feature which will let users decide if they want to send their conversations with Siri to human listeners for review.

It's barely been a week since the update and complaints are already piling up regarding iOS 13.2. As per users, there seems to be a RAM management issue of sorts that is leading app like YouTube, Safari, Gmail being forced to reload when switching between apps.

This latest update has brought deep-fusion photography for iPhone 11 series.

As per one of the users, he was writing an email and after he switched to Safari for some time, he came back to the mail app and found that "the entire thing was gone". Several other users have pointed out that that the latest update is "killing background apps aggressively." This complaint was filed by a user on Apple Forums. It was followed by other similar complaints: Safari reloading pages when switching apps, YouTube videos disappearing, games getting reset, etc.

On a more personal note, we can also confirm that we're facing issues with background tasks being killed a bit too aggressively. We've verified this on the 11-inch iPad Pro as well as the iPhone 11.

One can only hope that Apple does something, and fast, to fix the issue.

