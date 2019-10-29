tech2 News Staff

After being part of several leaks over the past month or so, the next-gen Apple AirPods Pro have been finally unveiled by Apple for a price of $250. The earlier AirPods had been criticized for not having any noise cancellation features and it would appear that those concerns have been put to rest with the AirPods Pro, which features a completely new design over the earlier AirPods.

The AirPods Pro has finally implemented the in-ear style design which many of its competitors have been using for some time now. It has the new H1 chip, which “features 10 audio cores and powers everything from sound to Siri”. The new AirPods take a page out of Samsung's Galaxy Buds by introducing Active Noise Cancellation to cut off ambient noise from the outside world and give you a clean listening experience, something that was not possible on the previous-gen AirPods.

Apple has said that it uses "two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit" to achieve noise cancellation. The first microphone faces outward and reduces background noises from external sources while the second one is inside the ear to clear out any remaining noise that's picked up by the microphone. Noise cancellation can be disabled as well AirPods Pro's transparency mode which allows the user to hear outside ambient noise such as traffic so that you are aware of your surroundings.

The company is also touting adaptive EQ on the AirPods Pro which "tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual's ear — resulting in a rich, immersive listening experience”, according to Apple. The AirPods Pro address another concern with in-ear designs which is the discomfort one might feel after wearing them for long durations. Apple says that it has resolved this problem by using a vent system to equalise pressure and reduce discomfort.

Another unique feature on the AirPods Pro is the Ear Tip Fit Test wherein after you place AirPods Pro in each ear, Apple will algorithmically detect whether the ear tip is the right size and fits well. Apple has said that the AirPods Pro will come to India soon.

