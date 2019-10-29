Tuesday, October 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple releases iOS 13.2 update with support for AirPods Pro and Deep Fusion photography

If you wish to use the new AirPods Pro, you will have no choice but to upgrade to iOS 13.2.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2019 09:22:55 IST

Apple has been launching a flurry of iOS updates ever since it released a buggy iOS 13 back in September. Now we have the iOS 13.2 update which brings the much-talked-about Deep Fusion photography for the iPhone 11-series and also brings support for the newly launched AirPods Pro. Apart from that Apple has also released the tvOS 13.2 as well.

Apple releases iOS 13.2 update with support for AirPods Pro and Deep Fusion photography

Apple iOS 13.

If you wish to use the new AirPods Pro, you will have no choice but to upgrade to iOS 13.2 as the device is only compatible with this version. However, the main attraction is quite possibly Deep Fusion which was hyped up quite a lot by Apple in its iPhone 11-series keynote in September. Deep Fusion uses computational photography to improve medium-light settings which quite give out some incredibly detailed photos but we will have to test that out to give a final verdict.

iOS 13.2 also brings a Siri recording opt-in feature which will let the users decide if they want to send their audio recordings with Siri to human listeners at Apple in order to improve the product. Users can update to the latest iOS and iPadOS update by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

AirPods Pro

Apple introduces the new AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation, in-ear design for $250

Oct 29, 2019
Apple introduces the new AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation, in-ear design for $250
Apple AirPods Pro to launch by end of this month, may cost $260: Report

AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro to launch by end of this month, may cost $260: Report

Oct 21, 2019
AirPods 3 leaked case suggests that the earphones could launch soon

AirPods 3

AirPods 3 leaked case suggests that the earphones could launch soon

Oct 25, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Two-yr-old trapped in borewell for over 77 hrs found dead; EU delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir today; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Two-yr-old trapped in borewell for over 77 hrs found dead; EU delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir today; day's top stories

Oct 29, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Maharashtra, Haryana vote for new Assemblies today; by-election for 51 Assembly seats, two LS constituencies also underway; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Maharashtra, Haryana vote for new Assemblies today; by-election for 51 Assembly seats, two LS constituencies also underway; day's top stories

Oct 21, 2019
Apple explains why it appears to be sending some browsing data to China's Tencent

Apple

Apple explains why it appears to be sending some browsing data to China's Tencent

Oct 15, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019