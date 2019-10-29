tech2 News Staff

Apple has been launching a flurry of iOS updates ever since it released a buggy iOS 13 back in September. Now we have the iOS 13.2 update which brings the much-talked-about Deep Fusion photography for the iPhone 11-series and also brings support for the newly launched AirPods Pro. Apart from that Apple has also released the tvOS 13.2 as well.

If you wish to use the new AirPods Pro, you will have no choice but to upgrade to iOS 13.2 as the device is only compatible with this version. However, the main attraction is quite possibly Deep Fusion which was hyped up quite a lot by Apple in its iPhone 11-series keynote in September. Deep Fusion uses computational photography to improve medium-light settings which quite give out some incredibly detailed photos but we will have to test that out to give a final verdict.

iOS 13.2 also brings a Siri recording opt-in feature which will let the users decide if they want to send their audio recordings with Siri to human listeners at Apple in order to improve the product. Users can update to the latest iOS and iPadOS update by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update.

