Apple is reportedly working on a new subscription service dedicated to gaming

This gaming service will essentially be like 'Netflix for Games' — subscribe and play.

tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 13:50:14 IST

If you are a gamer, raise your hand, because we got to hi5 on this!

Apple is reportedly working on a new gaming subscription service, which will work like a 'Netflix for games'.

This was first reported by Cheddar, which says that Apple is working on a new service that will allow users to pay a subscription fee to access a bundled list of titles. Apparently, the service has been under discussion since the second half of 2018.

The report doesn't mention how much would the subscription cost, or what kind of games will this service host.

Representational image,

Representational image,

The report does mention that Apple may partner with developers, while Apple will act as a publisher for titles. This should see Apple taking a more hands-on approach in the release of new games.

This move is interesting, considering games are the highest grossing apps on the App Store for Apple. Though most of these high-grossing apps are freemiums that charge no money for the initial download.

Notably though, since we have not heard any official word on this new service by Apple, it's quite possible that this project may not even see the light of the day.

For the ones who have forgotten, Apple does have an existing game service as well, and it's called the Game Center. The service, however, is mostly abandoned. When iOS 10 was released, the Game Center app was removed from the list of pre-installed apps that came in the phone. Now, it lives on as a ‘faceless’ app that has the leaderboards and achievements charts.

