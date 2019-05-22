tech2 News Staff

Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro 2019 lineup, and the company says that the entire lineup is now free of the long-existing keyboard problem.

Apple says that the new MacBook lineup will ship with a new iteration of its butterfly keyboard, that uses “new materials” in the switch mechanism, which should significantly reduce the occurrence of double and missed key presses. Both MacBook Pro 15-inch and MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar will feature the new keyboard. Apple hasn't elaborated on what these new materials in the new butterfly keyboard are.

Additionally, Apple says that it is expanding its repair program, and will also speed up the repair time. While the new laptops will also be eligible for it, a few newer models that weren’t previously covered will also be able to get repairs. The repair program is free of charge and is applicable to users around the world. You can reach out to Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider to avail the program.

Also, as The Verge points out, Apple is not extending how long that program lasts, the eligibility is still “4 years after the first retail sale of the unit”.

What's also notable here is that only the latest generation of MacBooks and the 2018 MacBooks will be eligible for the improved keyboards. The 2017 and older models will still get the defective second-generation keyboard as a replacement.

Also, the replacement is also subjective to your MacBook's keyboard exhibiting issues for Apple to fix it, you can't just walk in to have your keyboard replaced.

The eligible models for the repair are as follows:

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2018)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2019)

You can check your laptop's model by heading to Apple menu > About This Mac.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.