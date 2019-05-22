Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple says it has fixed the keyboard issue in new MacBook Pro, expands repair program

The MacBook keyboard repair program is free of charge and is applicable to users around the world.

tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2019 11:58:17 IST

Apple has refreshed its MacBook Pro 2019 lineup, and the company says that the entire lineup is now free of the long-existing keyboard problem.

Apple says that the new MacBook lineup will ship with a new iteration of its butterfly keyboard,  that uses “new materials” in the switch mechanism, which should significantly reduce the occurrence of double and missed key presses. Both MacBook Pro 15-inch and MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar will feature the new keyboard. Apple hasn't elaborated on what these new materials in the new butterfly keyboard are.

Additionally, Apple says that it is expanding its repair program, and will also speed up the repair time. While the new laptops will also be eligible for it, a few newer models that weren’t previously covered will also be able to get repairs. The repair program is free of charge and is applicable to users around the world. You can reach out to Apple or an Apple Authorised Service Provider to avail the program.

Apple says it has fixed the keyboard issue in new MacBook Pro, expands repair program

Apple's highest-end MacBook Pro laptops are getting even more powerful.

Also, as The Verge points out, Apple is not extending how long that program lasts, the eligibility is still “4 years after the first retail sale of the unit”.

What's also notable here is that only the latest generation of MacBooks and the 2018 MacBooks will be eligible for the improved keyboards. The 2017 and older models will still get the defective second-generation keyboard as a replacement.

Also, the replacement is also subjective to your MacBook's keyboard exhibiting issues for Apple to fix it, you can't just walk in to have your keyboard replaced.

The eligible models for the repair are as follows:

  • MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)
  • MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)
  • MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)
  • MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018)
  • MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)
  • MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2018)
  • MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
  • MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2019)

You can check your laptop's model by heading to Apple menu > About This Mac.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

Apple

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel processors starting at Rs 1,59,000

May 22, 2019
Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel processors starting at Rs 1,59,000
Daily Bulletin: EVM row dominates discourse ahead of counting, Naidu strives to unite Opposition front, ISRO launches RISAT-2B; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: EVM row dominates discourse ahead of counting, Naidu strives to unite Opposition front, ISRO launches RISAT-2B; day's top stories

May 22, 2019
U.S. Supreme Court lets App Store antitrust suit proceed against Apple

Apple

U.S. Supreme Court lets App Store antitrust suit proceed against Apple

May 14, 2019
Apple will reportedly announce the location of its first store in India this month

Apple

Apple will reportedly announce the location of its first store in India this month

May 08, 2019
After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

Apple

After Huawei blacklist, 'Boycott Apple' campaign gaining steam in China: Report

May 20, 2019
Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

Apple

Apple's latest product is a rainbow stage where Lady Gaga just performed

May 18, 2019

science

Not all plastic is toxic — bioplastic is made from wood, other biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic — bioplastic is made from wood, other biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019