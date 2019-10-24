Kshitij Pujari

There have now been several leaks surrounding the new iPhone SE 2 which is touted to come sometime in the first quarter of 2020. Leaks have pointed out that it will have a design similar to the iPhone 8 and will be powered by A13 Bionic chipset which is found in the iPhone 11-series. Now we have some new reports regarding the antenna design of the smartphones along with when the production will start.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who has almost always been right about upcoming Apple products, has said, according to Macrumors, that iPhone SE 2 will have an LCP aka liquid crystal polymer antenna design for improved wireless transmission.

He also said that Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing will begin supplying Apple with antenna components by early 2020 by which time the production of the device will begin to meet its estimated launch time of Q1 2020 end.

Earlier Ming-Chi Kuo had revealed that the iPhone SE 2 might be launched at a price of $399. Kuo has revealed that iPhone SE 2 might sell in three colour variants — Space Gray, Silver and Red. In terms of internal storage, the report suggests that the iPhone is expected to come in 64 GB and 128 GB options.

Another detail revealed in the report was, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 might not feature the 3D touch functionality. The company has also omitted this one in its recently launched iPhone 11 lineup.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .