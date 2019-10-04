Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple might launch an affordable iPhone SE 2 with A13 processor and 3 GB RAM

Kuo also hints that Apple might target iPhone 6 users for its upcoming iPhone SE 2.


tech2 News StaffOct 04, 2019 10:14:26 IST

After several leaks and rumours, there's one more to add to the list about the iPhone SE's successor. According to an analyst, Apple could launch its next affordable iPhone SE update early next year.

Apple had terminated the sales of iPhone SE in India not too long ago as the company was not exactly performing well in the market and suffered a dip in sales. But the good news is, as per the known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will launch an affordable iPhone SE 2 in the first quarter of the next year and it might feature a newer A13 processor.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Kuo has also confirmed that this upcoming iPhone will be a cheaper iPhone and is likely to offer up to 3 GB RAM. On the design front, the upcoming handset is expected to feature chassis at the back that resembles iPhone 8's(Review) design. The iPhone SE 2 is speculated to a mirror the iPhone 8 even in with hardware specifications. There is still no word as to how much will this phone cost, but it is expected to be cheaper than the company's already existing iPhone lineup.

Apple might launch an affordable iPhone SE 2 with A13 processor and 3 GB RAM

iPhone SE was discontinued in India and US back in July this year.

As per the analyst, the company might sell up to 30-40 million units across 2020.

An old report by Nikkei also hinted that Apple might launch a cheaper version of the iPhone 8 and as per this recent prediction by Kuo, it seems like the company is going to unveil this device soon. As per the Nikkei report, this iPhone is likely to feature a 4.7-inch LCD display.

As per a report by Bloomberg, iPhone SE 2 might also come with a Face ID instead of the fingerprint sensing Touch ID technology.

Kuo also hints that Apple might target iPhone 6 users for its upcoming iPhone SE 2 as these users do not prioritise new features like Face ID or multi-camera modules over the fast iPhone experience. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus did not receieve the latest iOS 13 update.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhones will use recycled rare earth elements its in 'Taptic Engine'

Sep 19, 2019
Apple iPhones will use recycled rare earth elements its in 'Taptic Engine'
Apple Watch Series 4's fall detection feature saves yet another life in the US

Apple

Apple Watch Series 4's fall detection feature saves yet another life in the US

Sep 24, 2019
Apple's first retail store in India to open in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: Report

Apple Store

Apple's first retail store in India to open in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai: Report

Oct 03, 2019
No reasonable person would ever call Apple a monopoly, says CEO Tim Cook

Apple

No reasonable person would ever call Apple a monopoly, says CEO Tim Cook

Oct 03, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Apple iPhone XR available starting Rs 42,999

Apple iPhone XR

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Apple iPhone XR available starting Rs 42,999

Sep 29, 2019
Apple to allow theatrical releases for some of its feature-length films on its streaming service

Apple TV+

Apple to allow theatrical releases for some of its feature-length films on its streaming service

Sep 27, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019