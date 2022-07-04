FP Staff

Apple’s iPhone 14 is one of the most anticipated mobile devices of 2022. Although we have a rough idea that Apple will be announcing the device sometime around the end of September or early October, there has been a lot of speculation about the date of the launch event.

We expect four new iPhone 14 models this year, and they will likely be available to pre-order in a matter of just a few months. While the earlier models of the iPhones were usually unveiled during the first half of the year, Apple has since then switched to a consistent schedule of announcing and releasing the new iPhone 14 series in mid-fall, that is around September.

The only two exceptions to this schedule have been the iPhone X, which was released on November 3, 2017, and the iPhone 12, which was released on October 23, 2020.

The iPhone 12 series was delayed by a month due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The iPhone X was announced in September, but not released until November. The iPhone X featured an all-new design and was the first iPhone with FaceID. Hence, the delay with the launch.

If history is any indication, Apple generally holds its annual Special Event to announce new iPhone models on the first or second Tuesday of September. This year, that would be September 6 or September 13. Given that Labor Day is September 5 in the United States, the most likely date for a keynote this year is September 13.

However, we still can’t entirely rule out the possibility of delays. There are a number of issues with the global supply chain, ranging from chip and other shortages to shutdowns in major industrial towns in China, caused by COVID-19.

There have been reports that suggest that Apple is struggling in acquiring components for its iPhone 14 Pro Max, but that’s about it. In all likelihood, the other three devices will be readily available when Apple finally launches the series.

The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to bring upgrades to the camera, a redesign for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and more. For example, the Pro models are slated to feature a hole punch along with a pill-shaped cutout. The front-facing camera is expected to get updated, a new purple colour could be offered, and there are rumours of an always-on display.

We also have to consider that the iPhone is Apple’s best-selling product, so there is a very good chance that they might just accommodate the production of iPhones over all of their other devices to get ready in time for a September launch. In case Apple misses their September deadline, it will be forced to go on the backfoot against all other major mobile phone brands. This is a position, that Apple does not want to be in.