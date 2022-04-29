Friday, April 29, 2022Back to
Apple's Chinese manufacturer leaks how the new displays for iPhone 14 series look like

One of the vendors that supply that glass for the display panels for Apple’s iPhones has accidentally leaked what the front display of the new Apple 14 looks like. The leak confirms one of the biggest rumours surrounding the iPhone’s infamous notch.


Apr 29, 2022

It has been long rumoured that with the iPhone 14, Apple will be ditching the infamous notched display and will be going for a pill-shaped and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera and the array of sensors that they use for Face ID. A leak by one of Apple’s Chinese vendors seems to confirm this rumour to be true.

Apple vendor leaks how the front display will look like in iPhone 14 models

The front glass panels for all four of the iPhone 14 phones have surfaced on Weibo, a Chinese social media website. The leak on Weibo comes from a reputed Chinese Apple leaker, whose leaks have often turned out to be true. As per the post, the photograph was accidentally leaked by one of the official vendors of the front glass panels that are used for the displays in the new iPhone 14 models.

Apple vendor leaks how the front display will look like in iPhone 14 models

The panels reveal that Apple will be ditching the notch for the iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also shows that the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be getting a much thinner and refined notch. We wonder why did Apple not get rid of the notch completely for this generation of iPhones.

All the devices are also getting thinner bezels. Eagle-eyed users on the platform have also observed that all the models of the iPhone 14 are getting a taller aspect ratio.

Reports for the pill-shaped and hole-punch display for the iPhone 14 were first reported by Ross Young, a display industry consultant, and Mark Gruman, a reputed journalist who has reported on numerous in the past that turned out to be accurate.

Apple vendor leaks how the front display will look like in iPhone 14 models

Other rumoured features and details around the iPhone 14 include a 48-megapixel rear camera, an upgraded front camera with autofocus, and more.

If indeed this is the direction that Apple is going for the iPhone 14, we have to say that the notch pill-shaped cutout and the separate punch-hole cutout look rather intrusive and more jarring than the notch. The notch, as disruptive as it was looked much cleaner and practical. The display with the two holes will need some getting used to.

Apple vendor leaks how the front display will look like in iPhone 14 models

It will be interesting when the pill-shaped and punch-hole cutouts will become standard across all iPhones. Clearly, this year the new design changes have been kept exclusively for the top tier models to differentiate them from the regular versions of the iPhone.

