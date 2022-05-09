Mehul Das

Like each year, Apple will be launching their latest iPhones in September this year. Tech enthusiasts and Apple fans are waiting with bated breath for the launch of their latest flagships. Naturally, all substantial leaks that reveal some minor detail around the phones, crate a major stir in the community.

Although there have been a number of rumours and leaks around the phone, the biggest leak yet has been around the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro.

A notable leakster has revealed that the iPhone 14 Max will sport a 6.6-inch OLED display that will have a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device will be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which is also found in the current iPhone 13 lineup. The iPhone 14 Max, will also have 6GB of superfast LPDDR4X RAM. It will be available with either 128 or 256 GB of storage.

The iPhone 14 Max will come with a dual camera set, both of which will be using a 12MP sensor. The iPhone 14 Max will still have the notch; however, the notch has been redesigned a little, to make it a little less intrusive.

The base variant of the iPhone 14 Max, that is the 128GB + 6GB variant will start at $899, which roughly converts to Rs 70,000 at the time of writing this article. In all likelihood, in India, you may be expected to pay at least 20 per cent more, which would out the device around Rs 85,000.

The iPhone 14 Pro on the other hand will be using a smaller 6-inch LTPO OLED display, but one that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 14 Pro will get the latest A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB LPDDR5 RAM. The device will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage.

As for the camera, the iPhone 14 Pro will be getting a triple camera setup, with the primary shooter being a 48MP sensor, and two 12MP sensors in supporting roles. The new iPhone 14 Pro will have a completely redesigned front screen, with a pill and a punch hole shaped cutout, instead of a notch. There are rumours that suggest that the Pro version will also be gett8ing a titanium alloy frame.

The base variant of the iPhone 14 Pro, that is the 128GB + 6GB variant will start at $1,099, which roughly converts to Rs 85,000 at the time of writing this article. In India, customers will be expected to shell out about Rs 1,15,000 for the device.