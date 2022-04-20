Wednesday, April 20, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

iPhone 14’s All-New Camera Details Leaked, May Be The Biggest Upgrade In An iPhone In Years

iPhone 14’s latest leaks show that Apple is finally letting go of the 12MP system they have been using and will be upgrading to a new system. The front camera too is getting some major upgrades which means they’ll shake up the flagship industry for good.


FP StaffApr 20, 2022 12:49:58 IST

For years, Apple has stuck with their 12MP sensors for the rear cameras. With the iPhone 14, Apple will be introducing a whole new system that is bound to shake up the flagship smartphone market for good, as long as Apple plays its cards right.

Apple iPhone 14 Camera Leaks

Digital render showing how the iPhone 14 is likely to look like.

Despite the “lower resolution” 12MP sensor, the previous iPhones have consistently had some of the best cameras added to a smartphone in years, which just goes on to show that resolution isn’t the end-all and be-all for a good camera. The reason why Apple could use a sensor with a lower resolution is the fact that it uses some really good quality glass, and that Apple’s hardware and software do a great job in processing those images.

For this year’s iPhones, there are several leaks that suggest that Apple will be using a 48MP sensor at least in the iPhone 14 Pro models. Given that this is an unofficial leak, there is a good chance that Apple may just stick to the iPhone 14 Pro’s 12MP sensor. Whether the upgraded sensor is indeed placed in the new smartphones will largely depend on how successfully has Apple been able to integrate it with its image processing systems. All of these things will become much clearer after Apple’s WWDC event.

Also Read: Prices Of Apple iPhone 14 Series Leaked, Pro & Pro Max Variants To Cost More Than Expected.

If the iPhone 14 indeed uses a 48MP sensor, Apple will be able to implement a system called image binning, which allows for better photos in the dark, less grain or noise in photos, and overall, just a better picture.

What has been confirmed about the new iPhone 14’s cameras though, is that the front unit has been given a major rework. The new front-facing camera will get an autofocus system and a wider aperture, at f/1.9. The iPhone 13 uses a front-facing camera that has a fixed focus and comes with an aperture of f/2.2. 

Apple iPhone 14 Camera Leaks

Apple might be ditching the infamous notch in favour of a punch hole or a teardrop-shaped cutout.

The wider aperture, apart from allowing more light and therefore more data to hit sensors, also has the added benefit of giving the photos a shallower depth of field. This basically means, that the bokeh, or the “background blur” will be better shaped, more pronounced, and much more natural in selfies/portrait mode.

The better front-facing camera will also mean that iPhone 14 will provide a better FaceTiming, video calling or live-streaming experience. 

There are also rumours suggesting that Apple will be ditching the infamous notch for a punch hole or a pill-shaped cutout. This has led Apple to go for a reworked under-display Face ID system.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple iPhone 14 Series Price Leaked, Pro & Pro Max Variants To Cost More Than Expected

Apr 14, 2022
Apple iPhone 14 Series Price Leaked, Pro & Pro Max Variants To Cost More Than Expected
Apple Accidentally Leaks Massive New Upgrades & Features For iPhones & iPads

Apple Accidentally Leaks Massive New Upgrades & Features For iPhones & iPads

Apr 19, 2022
Explained: Apple Starts Manufacturing iPhone 13 In India, But No Respite For Indian Consumers

Explained: Apple Starts Manufacturing iPhone 13 In India, But No Respite For Indian Consumers

Apr 12, 2022
Here’s How To Get The Most Out Of Your Apple Watch By Changing Some Default Settings

Here’s How To Get The Most Out Of Your Apple Watch By Changing Some Default Settings

Apr 18, 2022
Apple Is Working On A Variety Of Macs With New M2 Chips, Likely To Unveil Them At WWDC 2022

Apple Is Working On A Variety Of Macs With New M2 Chips, Likely To Unveil Them At WWDC 2022

Apr 18, 2022
Apple Releases A Pregnant Man & Other Gender-Neutral Emojis, Twitter Schools Them In Biology

Apple Releases A Pregnant Man & Other Gender-Neutral Emojis, Twitter Schools Them In Biology

Apr 19, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021