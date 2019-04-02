Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
Apple iPhone 2019 may come with two-way wireless charging, larger batteries

The iPhone XS successor will apparently feature 20 to 25 percent increase in battery.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 16:50:14 IST

A little late to the party, but with 2019 iPhones, Apple may introduce two-way wireless charging. Or at least that's what Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in his latest reports.

Apple Insider, which claims to have seen Kuo's report, reveals that the 2019 iPhones would be able to wirelessly charge other devices such as the new AirPods. You'll essentially be able to charge any Qi-based device with your iPhone, as it will work as a wireless charger itself.

MacRumors also quotes from Kuo's report, which read, "We expect the new 2H19 iPhone models will support two-way wireless charging. Though the iPhone is not the first high-end smartphone to be equipped with two-way wireless charging, this new function could make it more convenient for users to charge the new AirPods and create a better-integrated user experience of the iPhone and AirPods."

Apple iPhone 2019 may come with two-way wireless charging, larger batteries

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store. Image: Reuters

But can you imagine your iPhones right now supporting bilateral charging? Considering, the phones themselves have just nearly decent battery life?

For exactly that reason, or actually the other way around, the 2019 iPhones will be able to support two-way wireless charging due to the anticipated larger batteries fuelling them. Reportedly, the successor to iPhone XS will feature a 20 to 25 percent increase in battery size, whereas the iPhone XS Max successor will likely see a 10 to 15 percent larger battery.

The Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne



The report also suggests that the two iPhones will feature a thin OLED screen, which will also allow for extra battery space without adding to the overall thickness of the phone.

In addition to the two models, Kuo believes that there will also be a 6.1-inch model, that will likely be the update to the iPhone XR. This model will apparently continue with the LCD display and get a small battery boost of 5 percent or even lower.

Further, he maintains that all three models of the upcoming iPhones will retain a Lightning connector rather than adopt USB-C. Also expected to be retained are Apple's TrueDepth camera and an associated display notch.

However, he says, that the TrueDepth may see an update with a 'higher-power flood illuminator' for more efficient Face ID recognition.

Kuo also mentions that the iPhone XR successor might be upgraded to 4 GB of RAM, up from the current 3 GB RAM.

