After the iPhone 12 series, which includes iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, debuted yesterday, the company has slashed the prices of the previous-generation iPhones including the iPhone 11 (Review) and iPhone XR (Review), and even the newly launched iPhone SE (Review). The new prices are now reflecting on the Apple Online Store. For those who don't know it yet, Apple will also be offering Diwali offers on its handsets starting 17 October.

Here are the old and revised pricings of iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE:

Model Old price Revised price iPhone SE (2020) 64 GB 42,500 39,900 iPhone SE (2020) 128 GB 47,800 44,900 iPhone SE (2020) 256 GB 58,300 54,900 iPhone 11 64 GB 68,300 54,900 iPhone 11 256 GB 73,600 59,900 iPhone 11 512 GB 84,100 69,900 iPhone XR 64 GB 52,500 47,900 iPhone XR 256 GB 57,800 52,900

Apple iPhones will also be available at lower prices during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that will kick off later this week.

